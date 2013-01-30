FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 30
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 30, 2013 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0112 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1507.84      0.51%     7.660 
 USD/JPY                   90.84        0.12%     0.110 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9973          --     0.032 
 SPOT GOLD                 1663.26     -0.01%    -0.190 
 US CRUDE                  97.43       -0.14%    -0.140 
 DOW JONES                 13954.42     0.52%     72.49 
 ASIA ADRS                135.39       1.36%      1.82 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, caution over earnings,
Fed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at record high with foreign
inflows 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a
unit of PT Astra International Tbk, plans to expand
into rubber business, sugar plantation and downstream industry
processing crude palm oil, said head of public relation Tofan
Mahdi. (Kontan)
    - Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk 
plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah ($102.93 million)
in the second half of the year, said public relations officer
Stephen Orlando. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - PT United Tractors Tbk, Indonesia's biggest
heavy equipment provider, booked lower sales in 2012, down 27
percent due to slowing demand in the mining sector, said
investor relations officer Ari Setiyawan. (Investor Daily)
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei edges up on weak yen trend, eyes on earnings     
> Wall St advances as defensive stocks extend rally       
> Prices dip as investors seek to pay less at auctions   
> Euro bulls battle to take option barriers at $1.3500  
> Gold tests key resistance level ahead of Fed          
> Positive U.S. housing data pushes oil prices up        
> Palm gains on Indonesia tax hike                       
  
 
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia's palm oil export tax for Feb 
> Indonesia may miss investment goal, must improve
infrastructure 
> Indonesia raises 8.5 trln rph in debt auction 
> Indonesia aims to raise 1.5 trln rph from sukuk auction
 
> Indonesia's Medco eyes Gulf blocks, plantation unit listing
 
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 9,715 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.