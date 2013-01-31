Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 31

JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0108 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1501.96 -0.39% -5.880 USD/JPY 91.02 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1676.75 0.00% 0.050 US CRUDE 97.98 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 13910.42 -0.32% -44.00 ASIA ADRS 135.62 0.17% 0.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause from rally, euro stays firm SE ASIA STOCKS--Manila hits record high for third day STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory task force (SKK Migas) said oil lifting in 2013 would be 830,000-850,000 barrels per day, lower than its earlier target due to lesser production in some oil fields, said chairman Rudi Rubiandini. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Consumer goods firm PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk recorded a 6 percent rise in revenue to around 25 trillion rupiah ($2.56 billion) from a year earlier, said general manager Snowerdi Sumardi. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei pulls back from 33-month high; Canon, SMFG rise > Wall St ends lower after Fed statement > Prices little changed as Fed sees moderate growth > Euro gets the hugs, as dollar & yen stay unloved > Gold hovers below 1-week high; US data, Fed support > Oil rises as economic optimism overshadows weak US data > Palm rises to 4-week high on worries about soy supplies INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia trade again in deficit in Dec; Jan inflation seen up > Bank Indonesia checking on offshore currency fixing > Indonesia sees $2 bln trade deficit in 2012, possibly its 1st ever > Indonesia cuts estimate for 2013 raw sugar imports by 13 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,767.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana)