Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 31
January 31, 2013 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0108 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1501.96     -0.39%    -5.880 
 USD/JPY                   91.02       -0.05%    -0.050 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.992           --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1676.75      0.00%     0.050 
 US CRUDE                  97.98        0.04%     0.040 
 DOW JONES                 13910.42    -0.32%    -44.00 
 ASIA ADRS                135.62       0.17%      0.23 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause from rally, euro stays
firm  
    SE ASIA STOCKS--Manila hits record high for third day 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory task force (SKK Migas)
said oil lifting in 2013 would be 830,000-850,000 barrels per
day, lower than its earlier target due to lesser production in
some oil fields, said chairman Rudi Rubiandini. (Kontan,
Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Consumer goods firm PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk 
recorded a 6 percent rise in revenue to around 25 trillion
rupiah ($2.56 billion) from a year earlier, said general manager
Snowerdi Sumardi. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    
 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana)

