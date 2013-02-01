FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 1
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 1, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
 
    --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0030 GMT -------------- 
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  
    S&P 500            1498.11     -0.26      -3.85 
    USD/JPY              91.62     -0.11      -0.10 
    US 10YR          1.99      0.45       0.01 
    SPOT GOLD          1662.46     -0.03      -0.53 
    US CRUDE             97.67      0.18       0.18 
    DOW JONES         13860.58     -0.36     -49.84 
    ASIA ADRS          135.76      0.10       0.14 
    FTSE 100          6276.88     -0.73     -46.23 
   ----------------------------------------------------------

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, capped ahead of U.S.
payrolls 
    SE ASIA STOCKS--Weaker despite inflows; Manila off from
record high 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk said
it booked unaudited sales of 10.41 trillion rupiah in 2012,
slightly up from 10.38 trillion rupiah ($1.07 billion) a year
earlier. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk's
 unaudited net profit in 2012 grew 17 percent to 200
billion rupiah from 171 billion rupiah a year earlier as
revenues reached 4 trillion rupiah, according to its 2012
financial report. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Siemens Indonesia plans to spend 5 million euro ($6.79
million) to expand its 43,000 hectare of power plant component
facility in Cilegon this year, said CEO Josef Winter. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
        
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei rises, poised to post 12th straight week of gains 
> S&P 500 posts biggest monthly gain since October 2011    
> Prices steady in mixed U.S. data, payrolls awaited      
> Downtrodden yen sees no relief; China data in focus    
> Gold down almost 1 percent after failing to rally      
> Brent crude rises, premium widens over US crude         
> Palm ends off 3-month high on exports                  
   
 
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesian province to halt palm, mining expansion
 
> Bank Rakyat Indonesia to raise up to $1 billion in global bond
 
      
    ($1 = 9,740 rupiah)
    ($1 = 0.7367 euro)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana)

