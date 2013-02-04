FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 4
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 4, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0136 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1513.17      1.01%    15.060 
 USD/JPY                   92.62       -0.11%    -0.100 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0483          --     0.023 
 SPOT GOLD                 1666.7       0.01%     0.160 
 US CRUDE                  97.57       -0.20%    -0.200 
 DOW JONES                 14009.79     1.08%    149.21 
 ASIA ADRS                136.94       0.87%      1.18 
 -------------------------------------------------------------

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after US jobs, ISM
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS--Firmer; Manila, Jakarta at record high; 
Thailand at 18-yr peak 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka
 expects 2013 marketing sales to grow to 1.6 trillion
rupiah, up 6 percent from the same period last year as demand
for lands is expected to increase, said corporate secretary
Muljadi Suganda. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    > Coal miner PT Adaro Energy expects coal output
in 2013 to reach between 50 million tonnes and 53 million tonnes
and profit before tax at between $850 million and $1 billion,
the firm said in a statement. (Investor Daily)
    > State-owned mining firm PT Aneka Tambang expects
its gold output in 2013 to reach 3,316 kilograms, up 16 percent
from 2012, said corporate secretary Tedy Badrujaman. (Kontan)
        
    MARKET NEWS 
> Weak yen propels Nikkei to longest run of weekly gains since
1959 
> Wall St surges to 5-year highs; Dow ends above 14,000     
> Bonds slip as stock gains hurt bid for safe-haven debt   
> Euro broadly stronger, U.S. dollar up on yen after jobs data  
 
> Gold lifted by US payrolls data, posts weekly gain      
> Brent crude jumps, premium over US crude widens          
> Palm ends off 3-month high on exports, South American
weather      
 
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> BlackBerry searching high and low in India, Indonesia 
 
> Indonesia's Sulawesi Jan cocoa bean exports down 6.2 percent
on year 
      
 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)

