Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 5
February 5, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
 
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT --------------  
                 INSTRUMENT      LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG  
 USD/JPY                  92.30     -0.06       -0.06 
 US 10YR              1.96      0.34        0.01 
 SPOT GOLD              1673.11     -0.05       -0.89 
 US CRUDE                 96.04     -0.14       -0.13 
 DOW JONES             13880.08     -0.93     -129.71 
 ASIA ADRS              135.66     -0.94       -1.28 
 FTSE 100              6246.84     -1.58     -100.40 
  
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 


    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall sharply on renewed euro
zone fears 
    SE ASIA STOCKS--Rise; Philippines, Indonesia at record
high 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > The Indonesian Electronics Association (Gabel) expects 
electronics goods sales to rise 15 percent in 2013 to 40.25
trillion rupiah ($4.16 billion) from 35 trillion rupiah in 2012
on strong domestic demand, said chairman Ali Subroto Oentaryo.
(Investor Daily)
    > Drugmaker PT Kalbe Farma is targeting a net
profit rise of 15 percent to 17 percent this year from 1.73
trillion rupiah in 2012, as revenues are seen to grow 15 percent
to 18 percent from 12.64 trillion rupiah, said director
Vidjongtius. (Investor Daily)
    > Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa TBK PT, Indonesia's
second-largest cement producer, sold 18 million tonnes of cement
in 2012, up 12.5 percent from a year earlier and represented 32
percent of total domestic market shares, said corporate
secretary Sahat Panggabean. (Kontan)
    > Indonesia's tyre producers association (APBI) reported
sales were down 3.5 percent at 49.55 million units in 2012 from
51.33 million units a year earlier, due to slowing demand from
euro zone as a result of the ongoing crises, said chairman Azis
Pane. (Bisnis Indonesia)  

        
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei seen lower as euro fears spur profit taking        
> S&P 500 posts worst day since Nov; McGraw-Hill shares sink 
> Bonds up as stock losses, euro zone concern revive bid   
> Euro rally loses steam, Aussie eyes RBA                 
> Platinum at 4-month high, palladium 17-month peak       
> Oil prices sink on profit-taking after positive streak   
> Palm rises on dry weather fears, posts 4th straight gain 
 
 
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia eyes $4 bln global bonds in 2013, picks banks
-sources  
> Indonesia food traders must report stocks or face sanctions
-lawmaker 
> Temasek to enter Indonesia's hypermarket business
 
> Indonesia's biggest bank cuts loan growth forecast
      
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 9,670.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)

