Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 5

JAKARTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 92.30 -0.06 -0.06 US 10YR 1.96 0.34 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1673.11 -0.05 -0.89 US CRUDE 96.04 -0.14 -0.13 DOW JONES 13880.08 -0.93 -129.71 ASIA ADRS 135.66 -0.94 -1.28 FTSE 100 6246.84 -1.58 -100.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall sharply on renewed euro zone fears SE ASIA STOCKS--Rise; Philippines, Indonesia at record high STOCKS TO WATCH > The Indonesian Electronics Association (Gabel) expects electronics goods sales to rise 15 percent in 2013 to 40.25 trillion rupiah ($4.16 billion) from 35 trillion rupiah in 2012 on strong domestic demand, said chairman Ali Subroto Oentaryo. (Investor Daily) > Drugmaker PT Kalbe Farma is targeting a net profit rise of 15 percent to 17 percent this year from 1.73 trillion rupiah in 2012, as revenues are seen to grow 15 percent to 18 percent from 12.64 trillion rupiah, said director Vidjongtius. (Investor Daily) > Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa TBK PT, Indonesia's second-largest cement producer, sold 18 million tonnes of cement in 2012, up 12.5 percent from a year earlier and represented 32 percent of total domestic market shares, said corporate secretary Sahat Panggabean. (Kontan) > Indonesia's tyre producers association (APBI) reported sales were down 3.5 percent at 49.55 million units in 2012 from 51.33 million units a year earlier, due to slowing demand from euro zone as a result of the ongoing crises, said chairman Azis Pane. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen lower as euro fears spur profit taking > S&P 500 posts worst day since Nov; McGraw-Hill shares sink > Bonds up as stock losses, euro zone concern revive bid > Euro rally loses steam, Aussie eyes RBA > Platinum at 4-month high, palladium 17-month peak > Oil prices sink on profit-taking after positive streak > Palm rises on dry weather fears, posts 4th straight gain INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia eyes $4 bln global bonds in 2013, picks banks -sources > Indonesia food traders must report stocks or face sanctions -lawmaker > Temasek to enter Indonesia's hypermarket business > Indonesia's biggest bank cuts loan growth forecast ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,670.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)