Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 6

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0202 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1511.29 1.04% 15.580 USD/JPY 93.78 0.18% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0124 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1671.14 -0.09% -1.460 US CRUDE 96.61 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13979.30 0.71% 99.22 ASIA ADRS 136.14 0.36% 0.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on positive euro zone data SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; Jakarta off high after weak Q4 GDP STOCKS TO WATCH > China's Fujian Pan Chinese Mining Co plans to develop a nickel processing plant in Maluku islands this year, said Jakobus Puttileihalat, head of West Seram regency. (Investor Daily) > The Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association (IISIA) expects domestic steel consumption to reach 15 million tonnes over the next three years, driven by demand from infrastructure projects, said IISIA executive director Edward Pinem. (Investor Daily) > Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure plans to issue five-year promissory notes worth $500 million this year, to pay debt and for expansion, said corporate secretary Helmy Yusman Santoso in a statement to the stock exchange. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Wall St bounces back after sell-off; results a boost > U.S. bonds slip as investors flock to riskier assets > Yen under relentless pressure, euro rebounds > Platinum hits 4-mth high on global econ hopes > Brent jumps, hits 20-week high on strong data, sentiment > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia says EU-U.S. trade deal could revive global talks > Indonesia Dec retail sales grow 15.7 pct, slow from Nov > Indonesia raises 1.5 trln rph from sukuk auction, as targeted > Paper firm says to stop cutting Indonesia's natural forests > Indonesia economy slows in Q4 2012, exports weigh on outlook ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,670.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)