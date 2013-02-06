FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 6
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 6, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0202 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1511.29      1.04%    15.580 
 USD/JPY                   93.78        0.18%     0.170 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0124          --     0.007 
 SPOT GOLD                 1671.14     -0.09%    -1.460 
 US CRUDE                  96.61       -0.03%    -0.030 
 DOW JONES                 13979.30     0.71%     99.22 
 ASIA ADRS                136.14       0.36%      0.48 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > China's Fujian Pan Chinese Mining Co plans to develop a
nickel processing plant in Maluku islands this year, said
Jakobus Puttileihalat, head of West Seram regency. (Investor
Daily)
    > The Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association (IISIA)
expects domestic steel consumption to reach 15 million tonnes
over the next three years, driven by demand from infrastructure
projects, said IISIA executive director Edward Pinem. (Investor
Daily)
    > Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure plans to issue five-year promissory
notes worth $500 million this year, to pay debt and for
expansion, said corporate secretary Helmy Yusman Santoso in a
statement to the stock exchange. (Kontan)   

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia says EU-U.S. trade deal could revive global talks 
 
> Indonesia Dec retail sales grow 15.7 pct, slow from
Nov 
> Indonesia raises 1.5 trln rph from sukuk auction, as targeted
 
> Paper firm says to stop cutting Indonesia's natural
forests 
> Indonesia economy slows in Q4 2012, exports weigh on outlook
  
      
    ($1 = 9,670.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

