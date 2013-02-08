FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 8
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 8, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1509.39     -0.18%    -2.730 
 USD/JPY                   93.54       -0.11%    -0.100 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.955           --    -0.004 
 SPOT GOLD                 1669.34     -0.08%    -1.350 
 US CRUDE                  95.91        0.08%     0.080 
 DOW JONES                 13944.05    -0.30%    -42.47 
 ASIA ADRS                136.30      -0.41%     -0.56 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped after Draghi, China data 
in focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge up; Thai stocks off lows on AIS 
results 

 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > State-controlled metal miner PT Aneka Tambang 
plans to develop a $102 million ferronickel plant in Pomalaa,
Sulawesi island, said corporate secretary Teddy Badrujaman.
(Kontan)
    > Food producer PT Mayora Indah expects revenue in
2013 to rise 5 percent from 2012 and net profit to grow 27
percent as the company expands its market overseas, said
corporate secretary Yuni Gunawan. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    > State construction company PT Adhi Karya is
considering selling 30 percent of new shares via a right issue
this year to raise 2 trillion rupiah to finance its capital
expenditure, said CEO Kiswodarmawan. (Investor Daily)

 MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei falls as euro zone uncertainty sours mood       
 > Wall Street ends lower on renewed euro zone fears      
 > Bonds edge up as euro slips, stocks fall              
 > Euro at 2-week low after Draghi cautions on its gains 
 > Gold down in volatile trading on renewed euro fears  
 > Brent oil near five-month high on Iran, WTI falls     
 
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia's Telkom eyes merging tower unit with rival
 
> Indonesia cbank to set time for banks' daily rupiah
quotes 
> Chelsea to visit Indonesia 
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.