Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 11

Jakarta, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1517.93 0.57 8.54 USD/JPY 92.70 0.05 0.05 US 10YR 1.95 -0.10 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1667.56 0.04 0.67 US CRUDE 95.88 0.17 0.16 DOW JONES 13992.97 0.35 48.92 ASIA ADRS 136.90 0.44 0.60 FTSE 100 6263.93 0.57 35.51 ---------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH - Telecom firm PT XL Axiata plans to spend up to 9 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($931 million) on capital expenditure this year, said CEO Hasnul Suhaimi. The firm will also refinance a loan totaling 4.5 trillion rupiah this year, said head of investor relation Feiruz Ikhwan. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - PT Visi Media Asia plans capital expenditure of between $30 million and $50 million this year, to expand into the digital pay television business, said corporate secretary Neil Tobing. The firm sees 2013 revenues growing between 25-30 percent to approximately 1.5 trillion rupiah ($155.17 million)from last year's forecast of 1.2 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) - Processed food producer PT Mayora Indah sees 2013 revenues reaching 12 trillion rupiah ($1.24 billion), up 5 percent from last year's forecast of 11.46 trillion rupiah, with net profits expected to grow 27 percent to 800 billion rupiah from 630 billion rupiah a year earlier, said corporate secretary Yuni Gunawan. The firm plans to spend 700 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to boost production. (Kontan) - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara expects its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) floating storage unit, worth between $200 million and $250 million in Lampung, to start operation in 2014, said corporate secretary Heri Yusup, adding that the facility will have a capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes per year. (Kontan) - French mining and metals group Eramet SA via its unit PT Weda Bay Nickel, plans to develop cobalt and nickel smelters in Halmahera, with the first phase of construction to be completed in the first half of this year, said Panggah Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based industry. The firm plans to spend $3.3 billion on the construction project that is expected to be completed by mid-2014. (Kontan) ($1 = 9667.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Jijo Jacob)