FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 11
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 11, 2013 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 11

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Jakarta, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------  
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  
    S&P 500            1517.93      0.57       8.54 
    USD/JPY              92.70      0.05       0.05 
    US 10YR          1.95     -0.10       0.00 
    SPOT GOLD          1667.56      0.04       0.67 
    US CRUDE             95.88      0.17       0.16 
    DOW JONES         13992.97      0.35      48.92 
    ASIA ADRS          136.90      0.44       0.60 
    FTSE 100          6263.93      0.57      35.51 
 ---------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro dips, oil steady in holiday-thinned
trade 
    SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam up ahead of
holiday 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Telecom firm PT XL Axiata plans to spend up to 9 trillion
Indonesian rupiah ($931 million) on capital expenditure this
year, said CEO Hasnul Suhaimi. The firm will also refinance a
loan totaling 4.5 trillion rupiah this year, said head of
investor relation Feiruz Ikhwan. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - PT Visi Media Asia plans capital expenditure of
between $30 million and $50 million this year, to expand into
the digital pay television business, said corporate secretary
Neil Tobing. The firm sees 2013 revenues growing between 25-30
percent to approximately 1.5 trillion rupiah ($155.17
million)from last year's forecast of 1.2 trillion rupiah.
(Investor Daily)
    - Processed food producer PT Mayora Indah sees
2013 revenues reaching 12 trillion rupiah ($1.24 billion), up 5
percent from last year's forecast of 11.46 trillion rupiah, with
net profits expected to grow 27 percent to 800 billion rupiah
from 630 billion rupiah a year earlier, said corporate secretary
Yuni Gunawan. The firm plans to spend 700 billion rupiah on
capital expenditure this year to boost production. (Kontan)
    - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara expects its liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG) floating storage unit, worth between $200
million and $250 million in Lampung, to start operation in 2014,
said corporate secretary Heri Yusup, adding that the facility
will have a capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes per year.
(Kontan)
    - French mining and metals group Eramet SA via its
unit PT Weda Bay Nickel, plans to develop cobalt and nickel
smelters in Halmahera, with the first phase of construction to
be completed in the first half of this year, said Panggah
Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based industry. The
firm plans to spend $3.3 billion on the construction project
that is expected to be completed by mid-2014. (Kontan)
        
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei snaps 12-week winning streak                    
> Stocks end higher for sixth straight week, tech leads  
> Bonds near flat before $72 billion of new supply      
> Euro choppy, yen struggles to hold its ground        
> Gold ticks up in holiday-thinned trade               
> Oil hits 9-mth high near $119 on strong China imports 
> Palm oil inches higher ahead of holiday              
   
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
    - Indonesia's Bakries in talks to sell media unit-sources
 
    - Five crew killed in Canaries cruise ship safety drill
 
    - Worried Indonesian president steps in to lead unpopular
ruling party 
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

($1 = 9667.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.