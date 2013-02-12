FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 12
February 12, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Jakarta, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0027 GMT --------------  
                   INSTRUMENT      LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG  
 USD/JPY                    94.20     -0.11      -0.10 
 US 10YR                1.96      0.02       0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                1645.24     -0.15      -2.41 
 US CRUDE                   96.89     -0.14      -0.14 
 DOW JONES               13971.24     -0.16     -21.73 
 ASIA ADRS                137.32      0.31       0.42 
 FTSE 100                6277.06      0.21      13.13 
 ------------------------------------------------------------ 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen near fresh lows vs dlr, Asian shares
steady 
    SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok, Manila retreat in holiday-thinned 
trade 
         
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Perusahaan Perseroan Telekomunikasi Indonesia,
the nation's biggest telecom firm, expects 2013 revenues to
climb to 83.11 trillion rupiah ($8.64 billion), up from the
previous year's 76.95 trillion rupiah, said finance director
Honesti Basyir. The firm plans to spend $2 billion on expanding
its operations in five countries including Myanmar, Macau,
Taiwan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma 
plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah in June to boost
production capacity, said corporate secretary Djoko Rusdianto.
(Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - Lawmakers have approved a plan by state-owned cement maker
PT Semen Baturaja to launch an initial public
offering, said parliamentarian Zaini Rahman. The firm said
earlier it expected to raise up to 1.2 trillion rupiah from the
IPO, by selling 35 percent of its enlarged capital, to build a
new factory in South Sumatra with a capacity of 1.5 million
tonnes per year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima said its 2012
revenue reached 5.62 trillion rupiah, up 20 percent from 4.7
rillion rupiah a year earlier. (Kontan)
    - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina earned net
profits of $2.76 billion in 2012, an 18.5 percent increase from
$2.33 billion a year earlier, said CEO Karen Agustiawan. The
company is targeting 2013 net profits of $3.05 billion and
expects oil output to reach 243,920 barrels per day. (Kontan,
Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Indorama Synthetics plans to develop a
synthetic fibre factory worth $185 million in Cikarang, West
Java, said Panggah Susanto, director general for
manufacturing-based industry. He added that the firm expects to
complete the factory within two years. (Bisnis Indonesia)

    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises on yen weakness, nears 33-mth high           
> Wall St ends flat as investors seek new catalysts         
> Prices steady to lower ahead of new U.S. debt supply     
> Yen nurses losses after drop on Treasury comment        
> Gold near 1-month low, Tokyo pulls back from record     
> Brent oil falls after U.S. blizzard; Europe worries drag 
> Palm oil higher ahead of holiday, posts weekly gain     
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Bank Indonesia seen holding rate on growth, mild
inflation 
> Monitise to launch BM payments service in Indonesia
 
> Indonesia's Jan refined tin exports up 5.4 pct on month - govt
 
      
($1 = 9620.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)

