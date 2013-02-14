FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 14
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 14, 2013 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------  
               INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  
   S&P 500            1520.33      0.06       0.90 
   USD/JPY              93.21     -0.17      -0.16 
   US 10YR          2.05      1.19       0.02 
   SPOT GOLD          1642.91      0.03       0.55 
   US CRUDE             97.14      0.13       0.13 
   DOW JONES         13982.91     -0.26     -35.79 
   ASIA ADRS          137.32      0.00       0.01 
   FTSE 100          6359.11      0.33      20.73 
 ---------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher, cautious before
G20 
    SE Asia Stocks-Shares rally in reporting season; Manila,
Jakarta at record close 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Net profits of national banks reached 92.83 trillion
rupiah ($9.62 billion) in 2012, up 24 percent from 75.08
trillion rupiah a year earlier, a survey by the central bank
showed. Total loan disbursements were up 23 percent at 2,707
trillion rupiah from 2,200 trillion rupiah in 2011. (Investor
Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Gas company PT Pertamina Gas, a unit of state-owned oil
and gas firm PT Pertamina Persero, plans to invest
3.4 trillion rupiah ($352.46 million) this year to complete a
number of projects, including the Lhok Sukon-Belawan gas
pipeline and Transjawa Gresik-Semarang project, said CEO
Sardjono Hadi. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia Tbk secured 220
billion rupiah ($22.81 million) in loans from PT BII Maybank to
buy coal for its five power plants in Indramayu, Labuan, Teluk
Naga, Rembang and Suralaya, said spokesman Vivanti Ayu
Damarsasi. (Investor Daily)
    - Agri-food company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia 
plans to split its stock, said corporate secretary Maya
Pradjono, adding the plan would be subject to shareholder
approval at an extraordinary meeting on March 20. (Investor
Daily, Kontan)
    - Breadmaker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo booked
2012 net revenue of 1.19 trillion rupiah ($123.36 million), up
46 percent from a year earlier, while net profit grew 29 percent
to 149.15 billion rupiah. (Kontan)
    - Shipping company PT Trans Power Marine set an indicative
range for its IPO price at 230 rupiah per share, said director
Rudy Sutiono. The firm plans to sell 395 million shares, or 15
percent of its enlarged capital, via the IPO and expects to
raise 90.85 billion rupiah to buy new vessels and finance its
2013 capital expenditure of $30 million to $40 million. (Kontan)
    - Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusphala Persada
 is looking to develop a series of toll road projects
worth 48.3 trillion rupiah, said finance director Indrawan
Sumantri. The projects include six Jakarta inner city toll roads
worth 40 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
    - Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo plans to open its first
store in Jakarta in mid-2013, said Naoki Otoma, group executive
vice president, Fast Retailing Co. (Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara Persero
 plans to develop two hydro-power plants in Aceh with
a capacity of 2 x 22.1 MW each, said CEO Nur Pamudji, adding the
firm was targeting to complete the projects in 2016. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Industrial estate firm PT Surya Semesta Internusa
 plans to spend 550 billion rupiah ($57.02 million)
this year to acquire 620 hectares of land in North Bekasi, on
the outskirts of Jakarta, CEO Johannes Suriadjaja said. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei edges up, BOJ expected to calm tensions          
> Wall St pauses after rally to 5-yr high                 
> TREASURIES-Prices fall after lukewarm 10-year auction  
> Yen awaits BOJ verdict; GDP data also eyed            
> Gold recoups losses; firm equities weigh              
> Brent firm near $119, U.S. crude stocks rise           
> Palm oil drops to 2-week low, stocks stay high        
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> INTERVIEW-Nissan bets on Indonesia to revive Datsun as
emerging market brand 
> ANALYSIS-Bank Indonesia takes precautions to keep rupiah's
decline orderly 
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9646.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.