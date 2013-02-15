FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 15, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 15

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0004 GMT --------------  
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  
    S&P 500             1521.38      0.07       1.05 
    USD/JPY               92.96      0.12       0.11 
    US 10YR           2.00      0.19       0.00 
    SPOT GOLD           1634.75      0.02       0.29 
    US CRUDE              97.34      0.03       0.03 
    DOW JONES          13973.39     -0.07      -9.52 
    ASIA ADRS           136.81     -0.37      -0.51 
    FTSE 100           6327.36     -0.50     -31.75 
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, weak Europe data weigh,
G20 eyed 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippines off high; Bumi leads Indonesia to
new peak 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PT Astra International, through its unit PT
Astratel Nusantara, bought a 100 percent stake in seaport
operator PT Pelabuhan Penajam Banua Taka in East Kalimantan,
from Bahana TCW Investment Management, Bahana Securities and
local investors, for 500 billion rupiah ($51.76 million) to 550
billion rupiah, said Edward P Lubis, CEO of Bahana TCW.
(Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit
of PT Astra International, reported crude palm oil output in
January rose 38 percent to 98,000 tonnes from the same period
last year, said investor relations officer Rudy Limardjo in a
statement. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State construction firm PT Waskita Karya 
recorded a net profit of 256 billion rupiah ($26.50 million) in
2012, up 48 percent from a year earlier, while revenue rose 20
percent to 8.7 trillion rupiah, according to a report by Indo
Premier Securities. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty booked
marketing sales of 3.6 trillion rupiah ($372.69 million) in
2012, surpassing its initial target of 3.5 trillion rupiah and
up 27 percent from 2.8 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said
investor relations officer Nathan Tanugraha. The firm expects
marketing sales in 2013 to reach 4.2 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
    - PT Malindo Feedmill plans to develop two feed
mills in South Sulawesi and Central Java, said corporate
secretary Rudy Hartanto, adding the firm aims to spend 250
billion rupiah ($25.88 million) this year to finance the
projects. The firm expects to boost production capacity by 50
percent from 900,000 metric tonnes per year at present. (Kontan)
    - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to build a
370-km gas pipeline from Arun to Belawan in Sumatra, worth $550
million, that will start operation in 2014, said Gunung Sardjono
Hadi, CEO of Pertagas, a unit of Pertamina. (Kontan)
    - PT Adi Sarana Armada, an Indonesian car rental
provider, plans to buy 11,000 new cars over the next five years,
said CEO Prodjo Sunarjanto, adding the firm will buy 4,500 new
cars this year with a total investment of around 700 billion
rupiah ($72.47 million). (Kontan)
    - Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia targets a net
profit of 4.4 trillion rupiah ($455.51 million) in 2012, up 13
percent from 3.92 trillion rupiah a year earlier, with sales
volumes expected to grow 18 percent to 22.6 million tonnes, said
CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - The Indonesian Rubber Association expects rubber exports
in 2013 to grow 5 percent to 2.58 million tonnes from 2.45
million tonnes in the previous year, on strong demand from Asian
countries and an improving global economic outlook, said
Chairman Daud Husni Bastari. (Bisnis Indonesia)

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia suspends some exporter licenses over currency rule
 
> Indonesia president's family tightens grip on stumbling ruling
party 
> Indonesia raises 9.95 trln rph from debt auction, higher than
target 
      
($1 = 9659.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
