FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 18
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
February 18, 2013 / 2:26 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT --------------  
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  
    S&P 500            1519.79     -0.10      -1.59 
    USD/JPY              93.73      0.28       0.26 
    US 10YR          2.00     -0.07       0.00 
    SPOT GOLD          1614.41      0.33       5.35 
    US CRUDE             95.80     -0.06      -0.06 
    DOW JONES         13981.76      0.06       8.37 
    ASIA ADRS          136.35     -0.34      -0.46 
    FTSE 100          6328.26      0.01       0.90
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks rally, yen resumes fall after
G20 
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits fresh high; outperforms on the
week 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Palm oil planter PT BW Plantation plans to spend
1 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to plant on
4,000 hectares of land and build a new factory in East
Kalimantan, said corporate secretary Kelik Irwantono. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Food firm PT Indofood Sukses Makmur bought a
14.95 percent stake in China Minzhong Food Corp Lt (CMFC)
through new shares issued by the latter worth S$89.67 million,
CEO Anthoni Salim said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia,
Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - Lotte Chemical Corporation, through its unit Honam
Petrochemical Corporation, will soon start constructing its
integrated petrochemical factory for $5 billion following the
completion of a 100 hectare land acquisition in Cilegon, Banten,
said Panggah Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based
industry at the industry ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) IV
plans to develop a renewable oleochemical plant for 200 billion
rupiah, said commissioner Tungkol Sipayung. (Investor Daily)
   
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei bounces after Japan escapes G20 criticism          
> Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th week 
> Bond yields up on consumer sentiment; budget talks eyed  
> Yen sags as G20 OK with Japan reflation effort          
> Gold bounces off 6-month low; China reopens             
> Oil sinks, Brent headed for first weekly loss since Jan  
> Palm edges lower on higher export tax, weekly loss      

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Rare Sumatran tiger cub born at San Francisco zoo
 
> Indonesia cbanker: Not concerned by weak yen 
> Indonesia auto sales in strong start to year 
> Indonesia may extend wheat flour import tariff-industry
 
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9669.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.