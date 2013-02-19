FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 19
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 19, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT --------------  
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  
    S&P 500            1519.79     -0.10      -1.59 
    USD/JPY              93.64     -0.33      -0.31 
    US 10YR          2.00     -0.07       0.00 
    SPOT GOLD          1613.86      0.27       4.31 
    US CRUDE             95.48     -0.40      -0.38 
    DOW JONES         13981.76      0.06       8.37 
    ASIA ADRS          136.35     -0.34      -0.46 
    FTSE 100          6318.19     -0.16     -10.07
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firmer but near lows, Asian shares capped
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; SM Prime leads Philippine to new
peak 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PT Nusantara Infrastructure may build two toll
road projects worth 10.5 trillion rupiah this year, said
director Ruswin Natsir. The firm sees 2013 revenue at 266
billion rupiah, up 15 percent from last year. (Investor Daily,
Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
    - PT Holcim Indonesia Tbk and ThyssenKrupp
Polysius have signed a contract worth $250 million to develop
cement factory in East Java with a capacity of 1.7 million
tonnes per year, Holcim CEO Eamon Ginley said in a statement.
(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei inches down as, investors eye upcoming events      
> Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th week 
> Bond yields up on consumer sentiment; budget talks eyed  
> Yen rises after Japan plays down foreign bond buying    
> Gold inches up but stronger dollar caps gains           
> Brent steadies below $118, global growth hopes support   
> Palm oil edges up, exports expected to reduce stocks    

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Last-minute Bumi sale threatens Rothschild victory hopes
 
> Total joins Chevron in complaint over Indonesia earnings rules
 
> Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on Asian steel wire rod
makers 
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
 ($1 = 9680.5000 Indonesian rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.