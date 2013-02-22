FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 22
February 22, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ----------------  
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  
    S&P 500            1502.42     -0.63      -9.53 
    USD/JPY              93.34      0.26       0.24 
    US 10YR          1.98      0.44       0.01 
    SPOT GOLD          1578.51      0.18       2.85 
    US CRUDE             93.07      0.25       0.23 
    DOW JONES         13880.62     -0.34     -46.92 
    ASIA ADRS          134.47     -1.57      -2.14 
    FTSE 100          6291.54     -1.62    -103.83
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover from steep loss, growth
worry caps 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on Fed QE woes; Jakarta off
record close 
         
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PT Aneka Tambang reported revenues of 10.41
trillion rupiah, with net profit down 34 percent to $2.01
trillion rupiah. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II (Pelindo), Indonesia's biggest
sea port operator, plans to spend 6.1 trillion rupiah on
investment this year as the firm aims to boost its terminal's
handling capacity, said finance director Wahyu Suparyono.
(Investor Daily)
    - Fertiliser producer PT Petrokimia Gresik is targeting an
output of 4.55 million tonnes in 2013, said CEO Hidayat Nyakman.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
    - French oil major Total will sell 10 percent of
its stake in an oil and gas field in Papua to PT Indika Energy,
said Indika president director Arsjad Rasjid. (Jakarta Post)
                    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei falls on worries over U.S., euro-zone economies    
> Wall St ends lower on growth worries                      
> U.S. bond prices rise on data, Fed bond purchase view    
> Dollar firm on Fed's QE doubts, euro at 6-week low      
> Gold inches up as sluggish data supports Fed's stimulus 
> Oil extends sell-off, Brent hits 3-week low below $114   
> Palm slips, tracks weak commodity markets               

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Newmont adjusted profit drops on lower output 
> Rothschild defeated in Bumi showdown 
> Reformer's drive to change Indonesia state firms hits
roadblocks 
> Singapore's Wilmar Q4 net beats forecast, in JV with Noble
Group 
> Thai Banpu sees coal price recovery in H2 2013 
    
($1 = 9702.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

