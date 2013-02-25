FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 25
February 25, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -----------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1515.60 0.88 13.18

USD/JPY 94.16 0.84 0.78

US 10YR 1.98 0.78 0.02

SPOT GOLD 1577.21 -0.20 -3.09

US CRUDE 93.19 0.06 0.06

DOW JONES 14000.57 0.86 119.95

ASIA ADRS 136.49 1.50 2.02

FTSE 100 6335.70 0.70 44.16 --------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher, yen falls on BOJ report

SE Asia Stocks-Recover; Indonesia, Malaysia see foreign inflows

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Northstar Pacific and CEO of coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk, Garibaldi Thohir, bought 35 percent stake in PT Hutchison CP Telecommunications from Charoen Phokpand, a source said, adding that the two parties are currently finalising a deal and expect to announce the acquisition by early March. (Kontan)

- The Electronic Marketers Club (EMC) reported sales of electronics goods in January rose 11 percent to 2.6 trillion rupiah ($267.79 million) from a month earlier, said chairman Rudyanto. (Kontan)

- PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Indonesia’s second largest sharia lender, expects to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for the first half of the year, said CEO Arviyan Arifin. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- Retailer PT Hero Supermarket Tbk booked a higher net profit of 303 billion rupiah ($31.21 million) in 2012, up 11 percent from the previous year due to increasing sales, said CEO Philippe Broianigo in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia)

MARKET NEWS

- Nikkei jumps to 53-month high

- US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds on HP results

- U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke’s testimony

- Yen & sterling both slump, euro eyes Italy elections

- Gold eases on euro uncertainty

- Oil slightly higher for day, down for the week

- Palm oil inches lower, demand concerns linger

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS

- Indonesia eyes consumer sector with regulatory zeal

- Indonesia finmin gets surprise nomination for cbank gov

- Indonesia ruling party stares into abyss as chairman named graft suspect

- Indonesia tells oil majors to follow bank rules or stop exports

- Indonesia raises crude palm oil tax to 10.5 pct for March

- Shares of coal miners Bumi, Berau rises after London vote

$1 = 9709 rupiah Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by G.Ram Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
