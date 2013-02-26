Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 26

JAKARTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 92.57 0.85 0.78 US 10YR 1.88 0.85 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1595.41 0.10 1.55 US CRUDE 92.23 -0.95 -0.88 DOW JONES 13784.17 -1.55 -216.40 ASIA ADRS 134.26 -1.63 -2.23 FTSE 100 6355.37 0.31 19.67 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS--Asia shares decline on Italy election; Bernanke eyed

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on earnings; Jakarta, Manila at record close

- A consortium of PT Waskita Karya Tbk and South Korean’s Hyundai Corp, has won a construction project worth 4.7 trillion rupiah ($484.29 million) from state airport operator PT Angkasa Pura II, to expand its terminal in Soekarno-Hatta international airport, said Angkasa Pura’s corporate secretary Trisno Heryadi. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- Cement producer PT Holcim Indonesia Tbk earned a net profit of 1.35 trillion rupiah in 2012, up 27 percent from a year earlier, driven by higher revenues, said CEO Eamon John Ginley in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)

- Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, reported its crude palm oil (CPO) output in January rose 36 percent to 131,868 tonnes on an annual basis, said Rudy Limardjo, the company’s investor relations officer. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

- Nikkei drops on worries over Italy election deadlock

- Wall St trips and falls on cloudy Italian election

- U.S treasury yields dip to 1-mth low, Italy election

- Euro battered after Italy elections, yen buoyed

- Gold rises as Italy vote boosts safe-haven appeal

- Brent up as China imports rise, Italy election weigh

- Palm slips to near 1-mth low, tracks soyoil losses

- Indonesian MPs air doubts over president’s nominee for central bank

- Indonesia Fin Min says reciprocity important for DBS-Danamon deal

- Indonesia FinMin to focus on inflation, stability if made c.bank head

- Indonesia’s Bank Mandiri says Q4 net profit rises 47 pct

- Indonesia sells nearly 15 trln rph from retail sukuk

