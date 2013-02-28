FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 28
February 28, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1515.99      1.27    19.050 
 USD/JPY                   92.33        0.11     0.100 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8997         --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1596.56     -0.04    -0.650 
 US CRUDE                  93.02        0.28     0.260 
 DOW JONES                 14075.37     1.26    175.24 
 ASIA ADRS                136.08       0.35      0.48 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Bernanke, Italy debt sale calm risk sentiment
 
    SE Asia Stocks--Indonesia sets new high; Thai stocks fall to
2-week lows 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Oil palm plantation firm PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk
, a unit of Salim group, reported a lower net profit of
1.16 trillion rupiah ($119.77 million)in 2012 from last year's
1.67 trillion rupiah hurt by the fluctuations in commodities
prices, said CEO Mark Wakeford. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan,
Investor Daily)
    - Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a
unit of PT Astra International Tbk, reported a net
profit of 2.41 trillion rupiah ($248.83 million) in 2012, up
from earlier forecast of 2.23 trillion rupiah, said Tofan Mahdi,
the firm's head of public relations. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan,
Investor Daily)
    - PT United Tractors Tbk said its 2012 net profit
fell 2.2 percent to 5.77 trillion rupiah even as the revenues
grew 2 percent. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

       
    MARKET NEWS
    - Nikkei bounces 2 pct on U.S. data, Italy debt sale    
    - Wall St gains on Bernanke comments, S&P above 1,500   
    - Prices slip as equity rally lures investors          
    - Euro saved by smooth Italy debt auction             
    - Gold heads for longest run of monthly drops in 16-yr 
    - Brent falls near month-low under $112                
    - Palm dips to near 6-wk low                          
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
    - Jakarta index rebound on positive sentiment; property
leads 
    - Indonesia must scrap food import quotas, says policy
adviser 
    - Indonesia trade deficit likely widened in Jan, inflation
ticks up 
    - Film reopens old, long-buried wounds in Indonesia
 

    ($1 = 9,685.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
