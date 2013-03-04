FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 4
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2013 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0213 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1518.2       0.23%     3.520 
 USD/JPY                   93.35       -0.22%    -0.210 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8429          --    -0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1581.84      0.44%     6.980 
 US CRUDE                  90.61       -0.08%    -0.070 
 DOW JONES                 14089.66     0.25%     35.17 
 ASIA ADRS                136.82       0.44%      0.60 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
                                
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weighed by patchy growth
outlook, US data supports 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most fall amid weak globals; Philippine leads
 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Indonesia's second-largest sharia
lender, plans to issue sukuk worth 700 billion rupiah ($72.33
million) with a 10-year tenure this year, said finance director
Hendiarto Yogiono. The company also expects to raise up to $250
million from an initial public offering (IPO), scheduled for
June. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Motor vehicle dealer PT Tunas Ridean Tbk, a unit
of Astra group, recorded revenues of 10 trillion rupiah ($1.03
billion) in 2012, up 20 percent from a year earlier. The
company's net profits also rose 30 percent to 420 billion
rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Oil and gas company PT Elnusa reported a net
profit of 128 billion rupiah ($13.23 million), compared with a
net loss of 43 billion rupiah a year earlier, as revenue rose 1
percent to 4.78 trillion rupiah, corporate communications
officer Sri Purwanto said. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
    - Cigarette maker PT Wismilak Inti Makmur plans to
spend 100 billion rupiah ($10.33 million) on investment this
year to boost its production capacity to 3.6 billion cigarettes,
a 20 percent increase from its current capacity, said corporate
secretary Surjanto Yasaputera. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Oil and gas company PT Energi Mega Persada plans
to build a mini LNG carrier with construction expected to
commence in mid-2013, to be completed over the next 16 months,
said Chief Executive Imam P. Agustino. (Kontan)
    - Medco E&P Indonesia, a unit of PT Medco Energi
Internasional Tbk, is targeting 2013 oil output at
30,180 barrels per day (bpd), down 3 percent from last year's
30,970 bpd, said public relations officer Joang Laksanto.
(Kontan)
    - PT Agis Tbk will acquire a 60 percent stake in a
gold mining company in West Sumatra, said corporate secretary
Mohammed Noor Syahriel, adding that the company expects to
finalise the deal in the first quarter of this year. (Investor
Daily)
    - Lender PT Bank Central Asia booked loan growth
in 2012 at 27 percent to 256.9 trillion rupiah ($26.55 billion)
from last year's 202.3 trillion rupiah, said CEO Jahja
Setiaatmadja. (Investor Daily)
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Technical bugs hit trade in Nikkei futures, options      
> Wall Street advances as data outweighs budget cuts       
> Prices rise as spending cuts point to weaker growth     
> Euro hovers near 2-1/2 month low, dollar holds firm    
> Gold edges up as dollar eases from six-month peak      
> Brent crude erases 2013 gains, slips on US budget cuts  

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Won, ringgit, Singapore dollar, rupiah weak 
> Sukhoi says still in talks on Kartika Superjet contract
 
> Indonesia's trade deficit, inflation nag while economy team in
flux 

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

($1 = 9677.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.