Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 4

JAKARTA, March 4 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0213 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1518.2 0.23% 3.520 USD/JPY 93.35 -0.22% -0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8429 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1581.84 0.44% 6.980 US CRUDE 90.61 -0.08% -0.070 DOW JONES 14089.66 0.25% 35.17 ASIA ADRS 136.82 0.44% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weighed by patchy growth outlook, US data supports SE Asia Stocks-Most fall amid weak globals; Philippine leads STOCKS TO WATCH - Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Indonesia's second-largest sharia lender, plans to issue sukuk worth 700 billion rupiah ($72.33 million) with a 10-year tenure this year, said finance director Hendiarto Yogiono. The company also expects to raise up to $250 million from an initial public offering (IPO), scheduled for June. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Motor vehicle dealer PT Tunas Ridean Tbk, a unit of Astra group, recorded revenues of 10 trillion rupiah ($1.03 billion) in 2012, up 20 percent from a year earlier. The company's net profits also rose 30 percent to 420 billion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Oil and gas company PT Elnusa reported a net profit of 128 billion rupiah ($13.23 million), compared with a net loss of 43 billion rupiah a year earlier, as revenue rose 1 percent to 4.78 trillion rupiah, corporate communications officer Sri Purwanto said. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - Cigarette maker PT Wismilak Inti Makmur plans to spend 100 billion rupiah ($10.33 million) on investment this year to boost its production capacity to 3.6 billion cigarettes, a 20 percent increase from its current capacity, said corporate secretary Surjanto Yasaputera. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Oil and gas company PT Energi Mega Persada plans to build a mini LNG carrier with construction expected to commence in mid-2013, to be completed over the next 16 months, said Chief Executive Imam P. Agustino. (Kontan) - Medco E&P Indonesia, a unit of PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, is targeting 2013 oil output at 30,180 barrels per day (bpd), down 3 percent from last year's 30,970 bpd, said public relations officer Joang Laksanto. (Kontan) - PT Agis Tbk will acquire a 60 percent stake in a gold mining company in West Sumatra, said corporate secretary Mohammed Noor Syahriel, adding that the company expects to finalise the deal in the first quarter of this year. (Investor Daily) - Lender PT Bank Central Asia booked loan growth in 2012 at 27 percent to 256.9 trillion rupiah ($26.55 billion) from last year's 202.3 trillion rupiah, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Technical bugs hit trade in Nikkei futures, options > Wall Street advances as data outweighs budget cuts > Prices rise as spending cuts point to weaker growth > Euro hovers near 2-1/2 month low, dollar holds firm > Gold edges up as dollar eases from six-month peak > Brent crude erases 2013 gains, slips on US budget cuts INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Won, ringgit, Singapore dollar, rupiah weak > Sukhoi says still in talks on Kartika Superjet contract > Indonesia's trade deficit, inflation nag while economy team in flux ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9677.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)