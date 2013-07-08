Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 8

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @0102 GMT ---------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1631.89 1.02 16.48 USD/JPY 101.34 0.16 0.16 10-YR US TSY YLD 91.48 0.01 -0.05 SPOT GOLD 1222.04 -0.10 -1.27 US CRUDE 103.46 0.23 0.24 DOW JONES 15135.84 0.98 147.29 ASIA ADRS 135.84 0.88 1.19 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, Japan shares rise on upbeat U.S. jobs data

SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Indonesia, Thailand lag on week

STOCKS TO WATCH - BMW Group Indonesia said it sold 1,526 cars in the first half of the year, up 24 percent from 1,229 units during the same period last year. (Kontan) - Nickel ore miner PT Bumi Makmur Selaras Group plans to develop an industrial estate in Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi, and will invite Chinese investors, Hanking Group and China Resources Company, to work on the project, its CEO said. (Kontan) - Indonesian Textile Association (API) forecasts textile exports at $13 billion in 2013, up 5 percent from last year’s $12.6 billion, its chairman said. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans to develop at least five low-cost hotels this year with a total investment of 300 billion rupiah ($30.17 million), said director Artadinata Djangkar. (Investor Daily)

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise after U.S. jobs data buoy Wall St > Dollar builds on broad gains, strong US jobs USD/] > Gold drops on strong U.S jobs growth, stimulus fears > Oil jumps on Egypt and data

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Forex reserves fall to $98.1 bln in June > New BI gov tries bold moves, battle inflation > Tin trading rule delayed by 2-mth > Oil output to rise to 870,000 bpd in 2014 > BI to hold rare news conference

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Philippines diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com Keywords: MARKETS INDONESIA STOCKS/ ($1 = 9,942.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jijo Jacob)