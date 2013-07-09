Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 9

JAKARTA, July 9 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2304 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1640.46 0.53% 8.570 USD/JPY 100.83 -0.12% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6375 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1235.95 0.00% 0.060 US CRUDE 103 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 15224.69 0.59% 88.85 ASIA ADRS 135.17 -0.49% -0.67 -------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares post gains, China worries linger
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine, Thailand extend slide
STOCKS TO WATCH - Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk plans to expand its business into Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines in 2014, its director said, adding that the firm will first open outlets in two countries. (Kontan) - Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, forecasts revenues in the first half at 5.6 trillion rupiah ($562.53 million), up 35 percent from 4.16 trillion rupiah during the same period last year, its CEO said. (Investor Daily) - PT Agincourt Resources (G-Resources), a unit of G-Resources Group Ltd, expects to produce 250,000 oz of gold and 2.5 million to 3 million oz of silver in 2013, said communications manager Katrina Siburian Hardono. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rebound on strong global lead; China data > Dollar rally loses some steam, China data eyed > Gold rises on U.S. dollar’s fall, bargain hunting > Brent crude edges lower as supply concerns ease
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > BI estimates avg rph rate at 9,600-9,900/dlr > Economy grows 6.1 pct in H1-finmin > June motorbike sales jump 21.7 pct y/y-assoc > BI: May money supply growth falls to 14.4 pct
topnews.session.rservices.com Keywords: MARKETS INDONESIA STOCKS/ ($1 = 9,955 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jijo Jacob)