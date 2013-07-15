FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on July 15
July 15, 2013 / 2:01 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on July 15

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT -------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                 1680.19      0.31     5.17  
USD/JPY                 99.32        0.11     0.11 
10-YR US TSY YLD   2.59        -0.09     0.00 
SPOT GOLD               1289.71      0.42     5.42 
US CRUDE                105.77      -0.17    -0.18  
DOW JONES               15464.30     0.02     3.38  
ASIA ADRS              140.62      -0.37    -0.53 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks in holding pattern ahead of 
China risk 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most slightly higher; Singapore retreats 
    

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - The government and lawmakers are currently in talk to
revise land law that will limit maximum of 200-hectare of land
that property developers can buy in one location to develop
industrial estate, hotel and resorts, aiming to curb land
speculation and the concentration of land ownership in the hands
of a few, said lawmaker Abdul Hakam Naja. (Kontan)
    - State construction company PT Adhi Karya through
its unit PT Persada Properti plans to develop apartment in South
Jakarta and condominium in Bali, worth totalling 1.7 trillion
rupiah ($170.13 million), said director M Aprindy, adding that
the projects are expected to start in September this year.
(Kontan)
    - Car maker PT Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia plans to develop
a new factory worth 1 trillion rupiah on a 30-hectare land in
Karawang in September, West Java with production capacity of 100
units per year, said director Ary Mariano. The factory will
start operation in the fourth quarter of 2014. (Kontan)
    - Indonesia's Cement Association expects cement sales in
2013 to only reach 59 million tonnes, lower than earlier target
of minimum 60 million tonnes, due to slowing demand, said the
Chairman Widodo Santoso. The association reported demand in the
first half only reached 27.86 million tonnes, grew 7 percent
from 26.01 million tonnes in the same period last year. (Kontan)
    - State-owned cement maker PT Semen Baturaja Tbk 
is optimistic production capacity will achieve 1.65 million
tonnes by end of this year, up 28 percent from current 1.25
million tonnes, following the completion of its cement mill,
said CEO Pamudji Raharjo. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Conglomerate holding PT Astra International Tbk 
plans to expand into property business as the firm will develop
office building and apartment in Central Jakarta with an initial
investment of 4 trillion rupiah, said director Johnny Dharmawan.
It has invited Hong Kong Land group to work on the project that
is expected to be completed in 2015-2016. (Investor Daily)
    - The government expects to open bidding for 72 solar power
plant projects this year worth a minimum 3 trillion Indonesian
rupiah with a total capacity of 150 megawatt, said Rida Mulyana,
director general of renewable energy at the energy and mineral
resources ministry. (Investor Daily)
    - Coal miner PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia is
seeing a 1.8 trillion rupiah bank loan to finance power plant
project worth $260 million, said CEO Henry Sitanggang. The firm
will develop a 2x65 megawatt power plant in Central Kalimantan
in mid-2014. (Investor Daily)
    - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land will
build a superblock project on a 5.2-hectare plot in Medan, North
Sumatra, in early 2014, said CEO Trihatma Kusuma Haliman,
consisting of shopping mall, hotel, office building and
apartment. (Investor Daily)

MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei rises to 7-week high on Wall St gains           
> Wall St up on banks' results; S&P's best wk since Jan  
> U.S. bonds mark narrow losses as traders take profits 
> Dollar sidelined in Asia, China takes centre stage   
> Gold posts biggest weekly gain in nearly 2 years     
> US gasoline jumps on outages, dragging crude higher   
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia      
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Small is big:Japanese auto eyeing Indonesia   
> Indonesia issues 475,000 tns raw sugar import 
> C.bank sees no risk further fall in forex     
     
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
      
($1 = 9992.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in
Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

