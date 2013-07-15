Indonesia - Market factors to watch on July 15

July 15 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1680.19 0.31 5.17 USD/JPY 99.32 0.11 0.11 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.59 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1289.71 0.42 5.42 US CRUDE 105.77 -0.17 -0.18 DOW JONES 15464.30 0.02 3.38 ASIA ADRS 140.62 -0.37 -0.53 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks in holding pattern ahead of China risk SE Asia Stocks-Most slightly higher; Singapore retreats STOCKS TO WATCH - The government and lawmakers are currently in talk to revise land law that will limit maximum of 200-hectare of land that property developers can buy in one location to develop industrial estate, hotel and resorts, aiming to curb land speculation and the concentration of land ownership in the hands of a few, said lawmaker Abdul Hakam Naja. (Kontan) - State construction company PT Adhi Karya through its unit PT Persada Properti plans to develop apartment in South Jakarta and condominium in Bali, worth totalling 1.7 trillion rupiah ($170.13 million), said director M Aprindy, adding that the projects are expected to start in September this year. (Kontan) - Car maker PT Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia plans to develop a new factory worth 1 trillion rupiah on a 30-hectare land in Karawang in September, West Java with production capacity of 100 units per year, said director Ary Mariano. The factory will start operation in the fourth quarter of 2014. (Kontan) - Indonesia's Cement Association expects cement sales in 2013 to only reach 59 million tonnes, lower than earlier target of minimum 60 million tonnes, due to slowing demand, said the Chairman Widodo Santoso. The association reported demand in the first half only reached 27.86 million tonnes, grew 7 percent from 26.01 million tonnes in the same period last year. (Kontan) - State-owned cement maker PT Semen Baturaja Tbk is optimistic production capacity will achieve 1.65 million tonnes by end of this year, up 28 percent from current 1.25 million tonnes, following the completion of its cement mill, said CEO Pamudji Raharjo. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Conglomerate holding PT Astra International Tbk plans to expand into property business as the firm will develop office building and apartment in Central Jakarta with an initial investment of 4 trillion rupiah, said director Johnny Dharmawan. It has invited Hong Kong Land group to work on the project that is expected to be completed in 2015-2016. (Investor Daily) - The government expects to open bidding for 72 solar power plant projects this year worth a minimum 3 trillion Indonesian rupiah with a total capacity of 150 megawatt, said Rida Mulyana, director general of renewable energy at the energy and mineral resources ministry. (Investor Daily) - Coal miner PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia is seeing a 1.8 trillion rupiah bank loan to finance power plant project worth $260 million, said CEO Henry Sitanggang. The firm will develop a 2x65 megawatt power plant in Central Kalimantan in mid-2014. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land will build a superblock project on a 5.2-hectare plot in Medan, North Sumatra, in early 2014, said CEO Trihatma Kusuma Haliman, consisting of shopping mall, hotel, office building and apartment. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises to 7-week high on Wall St gains > Wall St up on banks' results; S&P's best wk since Jan > U.S. bonds mark narrow losses as traders take profits > Dollar sidelined in Asia, China takes centre stage > Gold posts biggest weekly gain in nearly 2 years > US gasoline jumps on outages, dragging crude higher > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Small is big:Japanese auto eyeing Indonesia > Indonesia issues 475,000 tns raw sugar import > C.bank sees no risk further fall in forex ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9992.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)