FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on July 18
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2013 / 2:01 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0042 GMT ------------ 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                   1680.91      0.28%     4.650 
USD/JPY                   99.56       -0.01%    -0.010 
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.4813          --    -0.009 
SPOT GOLD                 1277.14      0.14%     1.750 
US CRUDE                  106.43      -0.05%    -0.050 
DOW JONES                 15470.52     0.12%     18.67 
ASIA ADRS                142.24       0.69%      0.98 
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                        
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain after Bernanke comments, yields 
slip 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly firmer ahead of Bernanke 
testimony 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - State-owned company PT Garam Indonesia is ready to spend 2
trillion rupiah ($199.1 million) on investment to develop a salt
processing plant on 9,000 hectares of land in East Nusa
Tenggara, with a production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes
of salt per year, said commissioner Slamet Untung Irredenta.
Production expected to start in 2015. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - PT Well Harvest Winning Alumina Refinery is starting
construction of a bauxite smelter in Ketapang, West Kalimantan
with a production capacity of 2 million tonnes of alumina per
year, worth up to $1 billion and expects to operate it by
mid-2015, said CEO Liu Feng Hai. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - An investor from Turkey has expressed interest to develop
a geothermal power plant in Lawang, South Sumatra, with an
investment of more than 2 trillion rupiah, said Robert Heri,
head of mining and energy division at the South Sumatra
provincial government. (Investor Daily)
    - Property developer PT Pikko Land Development 
will invest 1.4 trillion rupiah this year to develop a number of
high rises in Jakarta, said CEO Nio Yantony. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Indonesia's second-largest
sharia lender, plans to raise up to 2.4 trillion rupiah from a
rights issue scheduled for November, selling 3.2 billion shares
in a price range of 550 to 975 rupiah per share, said Andi
Sidharta, director at Bahana Securities, the company's
underwriter. (Investor Daily)
    - Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia plans to
spend up to 6 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure in 2014, up
double from this year's capex of 3 trillion rupiah, to build new
factories, said CEO Dwi Soetjpto. The firm will develop two
factories in Padang worth and Rembang worth more than 3 trillion
rupiah each, to boost production capacity up to 6 million tonnes
per year. (Kontan)
    - Cocoa producer PT Davomas Abadi posted a first
quarter net profit of 173.67 billion rupiah, compared with a net
loss of 130.57 billion rupiah a year earlier, the company said.
(Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Graha Buana Cikarang, a unit of
industrial estate developer PT Jababeka, plans to
develop apartments, a hotel office building and a shopping mall
on a 6 hectare land in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, with
a total investment of 1.15 trillion rupiah, said Commissioner
Tanto Kurniawan. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - The government expects to sign an agreement with Chinese
investors to develop an industrial estate for the coal and
mining sectors in eastern Indonesia in October, said industry
minister M.S. Hidayat. Peng Qinghua, the secretary general of
the Chinese communist party at Quangxi province, earlier said it
has committed to develop three industrial estates in eastern
Indonesia. (Bisnis Indonesia)

MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei may hit 2-mth high; Intel results to cap gains   
> Wall St gets a lift from Bernanke's flexible Fed view  
> US yields fall as Bernanke curbs bond-buying worries  
> Dollar soothed by Bernanke comments                  
> Gold stumbles as Bernanke sees Fed tapering this year 
> Oil rises as US inventories drop again, gasoline off  
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia        
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Extra cattle imports planned              
> C.bank chief: no need to worry about rupiah    
> Hunger for noodles buoys wheat prices          
     
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    (link.reuters.com/xuh87t)
      
($1 = 10,045 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in
Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.