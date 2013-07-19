FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on July 19
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 19, 2013 / 1:56 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on July 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT -------------- 
                  INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                 1689.37      0.50     8.46  
USD/JPY                 100.77       0.37     0.37 
10-YR US TSY YLD   2.52        -0.37    -0.01  
SPOT GOLD               1283.41     -0.08    -1.08 
US CRUDE                108.00      -0.04    -0.04  
DOW JONES               15548.54     0.50    78.02  
ASIA ADRS              142.11      -0.09    -0.13 
----------------------------------------------------------- 

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs on Bernanke, yen 
drops 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer; Thailand, Philippines near 
6-wk highs 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of
PT Astra International, reported its crude palm oil
(CPO) sales reached 752,202 tonnes in the January-to-June
period, up 17 percent on an annual basis. (Kontan, Investor
Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa, Indonesia's
second-largest cement producer, starts building a new factory in
Citeureup, Bogor, West Java which will have a capacity of 4.4
million tonnes per year. It expects the facility to start
operations in 2015, the company said. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Benakat Petroleum Energy sold 27 percent
stake in PT Java Mitra Sentosa worth 412 billion rupiah ($40.95
million) through its unit PT Benakat Mining, Chief Executive M
Suluhuddin Noor said in a statement. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - PT Multipolar has appointed Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank and Nomura to arrange a
$200,000 global bond, said a source. (Kontan)
    - Petrochemicals firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical
 has invited U.S.-based Ferrostaal Industrial Projects
GmbH to develop a petrochemical factory worth up to $1.8 billion
in Papua, said CEO Erwin Ciputra, adding the facility is
expected to start production by 2019. (Kontan, Investor Daily,
Bisnis Indonesia)  
    - Marubeni Corp, PT Indika Energy and a
South Korean company are eyeing a 1,000 megawatt steam power
plant project in Cirebon, West Java, in the $1.5-$2 billion
range, said industry minister M.S. Hidayat. (Investor Daily,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - The government is targeting 11 smelter plants which are
expected to start operations in 2014, said Thamrin Sihite,
director general, minerals and coal at the Ministry of Energy
and Mineral Resources. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure plans a 1.4
trillion rupiah share buyback, or 239.8 million shares, from PT
Indosat, said CEO Herman Setya Budi. (Investor Daily,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Property developer Ciputra Group will develop a
hotel and shopping mall in Bogor, West Java with a total
investment of 550 billion rupiah in 2014, said Director Harun
Hajadi. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

MARKET NEWS 
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.68 pct           
> Dow, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings, Bernanke 
> U.S. bond prices fall on upbeat factory, claims data    
> Yen under pressure, major chart levels tested          
> Gold rebounds on crude oil gains, short-covering       
> US crude hits 16-mth high above $108                    
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia        
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Bumi agrees stake sale in separation plan      
> Coffee premiums fall, undercut Vietnam prices  
> C.bank raises $600 mln in 1st fx swaps auction 
     
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    (link.reuters.com/xuh87t)
      

($1 = 10060.0000 Indonesian rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in
Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.