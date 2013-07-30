FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on July 30
#Banks
July 30, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1685.33     -0.37    -6.32  
 USD/JPY                 98.13        0.19     0.19 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.60         0.05     0.00  
 SPOT GOLD               1327.51      0.04     0.52 
 US CRUDE                104.32      -0.22    -0.23 
 DOW JONES               15521.97    -0.24   -36.86  
 ASIA ADRS              138.36      -1.41    -1.97 
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down, dollar at 5-week low ahead of 
Fed 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals 
    
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - The government plans to increase capital spending in 2014
to more than 1,800 trillion rupiah ($175.23 billion) from this
year's 1,726 trillion rupiah, in an effort to boost the
country's economic growth at 6.4 to 6.9 percent, Finance
Minister Chatib Basri said. (Investor Daily)
    - Telecommunications tower provider PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure expects revenue in the first half to
reach 1.2 trillion rupiah, up 40 percent from 647.22 billion
rupiah a year earlier, and net profit to grow 50 percent to
562.16 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Helmy Yusman
Santoso. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Semen Indonesia reported a 23 percent
increase in first-half net profit at 2.58 trillion rupiah
compared with 2.1 trillion rupiah in the same period last year
as revenue rose 32 percent to 11.4 trillion rupiah from 8.6
trillion rupiah a year earlier, CEO Dwi Soetjipto said in a
statement. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - PT AKR Corporindo, distributor of basic chemical
and petroleum products, is seeking a 4.5 trillion rupiah bank
loan to build seaport and industrial estate in East Java by the
second half of 2015, said finance director Suresh Vembu. The
firm booked a first-half net profit of 350.9 billion rupiah, up
18 percent from 297.6 billion rupiah a year earlier, while its
revenue was unchanged from last year's 10.61 trillion rupiah.
(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - The government plans to spend 209.7 trillion rupiah on
infrastructure in 2014, that will mostly be allocated for the
transportation sector such as bus rapid transit that will be
built in five metropolitan cities, said planning minister Armida
Alisjahbana. (Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Intiland Development 
booked a net profit of 150.82 billion rupiah in the first half
of this year, up 66 percent from a year earlier on operating
income that grew 44 percent to 764.89 billion rupiah. The firm
reported marketing sales of 1.5 trillion rupiah in January-June,
or 75 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 2 trillion rupiah.
(Kontan)
    - The government said bauxite export from January to May
reached 19.7 million tonnes, or unchanged from the same period
last year, said the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's
director, Dede Indra Suhendra. (Kontan)
    - PT BW Plantation, a palm oil plantation firm,
reported a first-half net profit of 85.73 billion rupiah, down
44 percent from 153.85 billion rupiah in the same period last
year, due to falling crude palm oil (CPO) price. The firm booked
a first-half revenue of 546.35 billion rupiah, 5 percent more
than a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
    - Tyre producer PT Goodyear Indonesia booked a net
profit of $5.6 million in the first half of 2013, up 19 percent
from last year's $4.7 million on net sales that grew 5 percent
to $101.6 million. The firm plans to open 10 new outlets this
year to boost revenue. (Bisnis Indonesia)

    ($1 = 10,272.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in
Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

