July 31, 2013 / 1:53 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on July 31

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------ 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                   1685.96      0.04%     0.630 
USD/JPY                   97.93        -0.1%    -0.100 
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.6025          --    -0.004 
SPOT GOLD                 1324.54     -0.16%    -2.150 
US CRUDE                  103.12       0.04%     0.040 
DOW JONES                 15520.59    -0.01%     -1.38 
ASIA ADRS                138.60       0.18%      0.24 
-------------------------------------------------------------   
             
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar up, stocks edge higher as central 
banks meet 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge higher on earnings; Thai stocks 
near 3-week lows 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - The energy and mineral resources ministry will issue a new
decree in December that will oblige output from mining smelters
must be sold in the domestic market to fulfil demand, said the
ministry's director, Dede Indra Suhendra. (Kontan)
    - Holding company PT Bakrie & Brothers posted a 92
percent fall in first-half net profit at 4.86 billion rupiah
($473,100) compared with 61.23 billion rupiah in the same period
last year. Revenue dropped 83 percent to 1.95 trillion rupiah
from last year's 11.39 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati booked a net
profit of 635 billion rupiah in the first half of this year, up
41 percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew to 1.54 trillion
rupiah from last year's 1.04 trillion rupiah, corporate
secretary Irene Tedja said in a statement. (Kontan)
    - PT Astra Graphia expects revenue to reach 3
trillion rupiah in 2013 full year as the firm has booked a
revenue of 966.41 billion rupiah until the first half, said
director Arifin Pranoto. (Kontan)  
    - Oil and gas firm PT Elnusa booked a net profit
of 83.3 billion rupiah in the first half of this year, up 72
percent from a year earlier on revenues that declined 14 percent
to 1.97 trillion rupiah, said corporate finance officer
Nurkholis. The firm is targeting revenues of 5.3 trillion rupiah
in 2013, up 11 percent from last year's 4.77 trillion rupiah.
(Kontan)
    - State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kalbe Farma 
reported a net profit of 43.17 billion rupiah, down 47 percent
from a year earlier on sales that grew 10 percent to 1.74
trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State-run lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia booked
a net profit of 10.01 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 16
percent from 8.61 trillion rupiah a year earlier, boosted by
loan growth, said finance director Achamd Baiquni. The firm
disbursed loans totalling 391.77 trillion rupiah in the first
half, up 28.5 percent from 304.81 trillion rupiah in the same
period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
    - State-controlled telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
 has sold 211.3 million treasury shares at 11,400
rupiah each and expects to raise 2.41 trillion rupiah, said
spokesman Arif Prabowo. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)   

    ($1 = 10,272.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in
Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
