Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0040 GMT --------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.73 -0.01 -0.23 USD/JPY 97.75 -0.11 -0.11 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.59 0.06 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1327.91 0.41 5.42 US CRUDE 105.30 0.26 0.27 DOW JONES 15499.54 -0.14 -21.05 ASIA ADRS 138.69 0.06 0.09 -----------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end mixed following Fed; dollar falls

SE ASIA STOCKS-End July in mixed note; Malaysia pares gain on month

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land has submitted a proposal to the Jakarta provincial government to reclaim a 600-hectare beach in north Jakarta, said corporate secretary Justini Omas, adding the company will build a man-made island on the property. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- PT Adhi Persada, a unit of state construction firm PT Adhi Karya, plans to invest 5 trillion rupiah ($486.50 million) to develop a mixed-use high rise building in 2014, said CEO Ipuk Nimpuno. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- Mobile phone retailer PT Erajaya Swasembada has revised down its 2013 revenue target to 13.5 trillion rupiah from 15.5 trillion rupiah earlier and net profit at 400 billion rupiah, down from 550 billion rupiah, after the firm posted dismal first-half results, said director Djatmiko Wardoyo. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily, Kontan)

- Cement producer PT Holcim Indonesia earned a net profit of 467 billion rupiah in the first half of 2013, down 7 percent from the same period last year on revenues that grew 7 percent to 4.48 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

- State electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara recorded first-half net profit of 4.7 trillion rupiah, against only 31.08 billion rupiah a year ago, driven by profit in foreign exchange, said head of commercial division Benny Marbun. The firm booked revenues of 116.7 trillion Indonesian rupiah in the first half, up 5 percent from 111.4 trillion rupiah in the same period last year. (Investor Daily)

- Five state-controlled companies that include PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam, PT Semen Indonesia, PT Wijaya Karya, PT Timah and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, plan to expand their business in Myanmar with a total investment of approximately up to 5.7 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

- Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal recorded a gross profit of 1.23 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 11 percent from last year’s 1.1 trillion rupiah on sales that declined to 6.13 trillion rupiah from 6.36 trillion rupiah a year ago, director Catharina Widjaja said in a statement. The firm reported a 6 percent increase in sales volume. (Investor Daily)

- PT Bakrie Telecom posted an operating profit of 101 billion rupiah in the first half of this year, compare to operating loss of 287 billion rupiah a year ago, said finance director Bachder Bachtarudin. (Investor Daily) - PT Multistrada Arah Sarana, Indonesia’s second-biggest tyre maker, booked a net profit in the first half of $2.12 million, compare to a net loss of $1.29 million a year ago on revenues that were down 1 percent to $172 million. (Kontan)

- PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya reported a net profit of 158.28 billion rupiah, down 70 percent from 533.52 billion rupiah at the same period last year on revenues that grew 3 percent to 1.17 trillion rupiah, said CEO Sandiaga S. Uno. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei to trade cautiously as Fed keeps mkts guessing > S&P 500 ends flat as Fed sticks with easy money script > Bond prices gain after Fed plans to keep buying bonds > Dollar slips after dovish Fed > Gold climbs after dovish Fed comments > U.S. crude oil higher driven by late technical rally > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Data points to weaker economic outlook > DBS pulls the plug on Bank Danamon deal > Coffee output seen down 25 pct on wet weather

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: