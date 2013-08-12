FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 12
August 12, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0047 GMT ----------------  
                      INSTRUMENT     LAST      % CHG  NET CHG 
          S&P 500             1691.42   -0.36    -6.06 
          USD/JPY               96.17   -0.03    -0.03 
 10-YR US TSY YLD          99.34   -0.01     0.05 
        SPOT GOLD             1328.36    1.09    14.36 
         US CRUDE              105.84   -0.12    -0.13 
        DOW JONES            15425.51   -0.47   -72.81 
        ASIA ADRS             141.33    0.12     0.17
-------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends worst week since June; 
dollar rises 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thai, Vietnam stocks post weekly gain 
                               
   STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PT Sri Rejeki Isman, a textile firm, is
optimistic that its revenues would reach around 5.13 trillion
rupiah ($498.78 million) in 2013, up 80 percent from a year
earlier on strong demand from overseas markets, said Corporate
Secretary Welly Salam. (Kontan)
    - Palm oil planter PT Jaya Agra Wattie is building
a new factory in South Kalimantan with a capacity of 45 tonnes
of fresh fruit bunches per hour that is expected to start
operating in the first quarter of 2014, said Finance Director
Bambang S. Ibrahim. (Kontan)

    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei seen lower on Wall St; Q2 GDP eyed                 
> Wall St posts worst week since June with Fed in mind      
> U.S. bond prices post small gains                        
> Dollar steady after weeks of losses, Japan data looms   
> Gold rises on safety bids as S&P dips for 2nd wkly gain 
> U.S. oil rises 2.5 percent on China, tight supply        
 
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia         
 
     
   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Bumi dodges latest cash crunch                 
    
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS  
   S.Korea       China      Hong Kong     
   Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ      
      
   OTHER MARKETS  
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds   
   ADR Report    LME metals   
          
   STOCKS NEWS  
   US  
   Europe  
   Asia    
     
   DIARIES & DATA:   
   U.S. earnings diary       
   European diary       
   Asia Macro          
         
   TOP NEWS  
   Front Page         Asian companies  
   U.S. company News European companies  
   Forex news          Global Economy  
   Tech, Media and Telecoms  
   Financials          General/political  
   A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:   
   (link.reuters.com/xuh87t)     
 ($1 = 10,285 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
