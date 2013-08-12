Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 12

JAKARTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0047 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1691.42 -0.36 -6.06 USD/JPY 96.17 -0.03 -0.03 10-YR US TSY YLD 99.34 -0.01 0.05 SPOT GOLD 1328.36 1.09 14.36 US CRUDE 105.84 -0.12 -0.13 DOW JONES 15425.51 -0.47 -72.81 ASIA ADRS 141.33 0.12 0.17 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends worst week since June; dollar rises SE Asia Stocks-Thai, Vietnam stocks post weekly gain STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Sri Rejeki Isman, a textile firm, is optimistic that its revenues would reach around 5.13 trillion rupiah ($498.78 million) in 2013, up 80 percent from a year earlier on strong demand from overseas markets, said Corporate Secretary Welly Salam. (Kontan) - Palm oil planter PT Jaya Agra Wattie is building a new factory in South Kalimantan with a capacity of 45 tonnes of fresh fruit bunches per hour that is expected to start operating in the first quarter of 2014, said Finance Director Bambang S. Ibrahim. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen lower on Wall St; Q2 GDP eyed > Wall St posts worst week since June with Fed in mind > U.S. bond prices post small gains > Dollar steady after weeks of losses, Japan data looms > Gold rises on safety bids as S&P dips for 2nd wkly gain > U.S. oil rises 2.5 percent on China, tight supply > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Bumi dodges latest cash crunch ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (link.reuters.com/xuh87t) ($1 = 10,285 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)