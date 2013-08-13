FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 13
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 13, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.

------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0049 GMT ---------------------  
                      INSTRUMENT     LAST      % CHG  NET CHG 
          S&P 500             1689.47   -0.12    -1.95 
          USD/JPY               97.39    0.52     0.50 
 10-YR US TSY YLD          98.84    0.01    -0.09 
        SPOT GOLD             1334.66   -0.08    -1.13 
         US CRUDE              106.14    0.03     0.03 
        DOW JONES            15419.68   -0.04    -5.83 
        ASIA ADRS             141.79    0.32     0.46 
-------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, gold rise as economy suggests Fed 
move 
    SE Asia Stocks-End mixed; Indonesia at 2-week lows  
                               
   STOCKS TO WATCH
    - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina said it plans to spend
$2.1 billion to build 10 gas infrastructure projects in Sumatra,
Java, Bali, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Papua to meet rising
domestic gas demand. (Investor Daily)
    - Energy firm PT Indika Energy said coal output in
the first half reached 19.53 million tonnes, up 9 percent from
the same period last year. (Kontan)
    - Heavy equipment distributor PT Hexindo Adiperkasa
 said it expects 2013 sales to remain flat at 2,984
units, due to slowing demand from the mining sector. Kontan)

    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei set to rise on yen's retreat, corporate tax cut 
> Dow, S&P 500 end lower; Nasdaq lifted by BlackBerry   
> U.S. bonds fall in light trade, data in focus        
> Dollar rises broadly in anticipation of U.S. data   
> Gold up nearly 2 pct on ETF inflow                  
> Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions                
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia      
     
   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Deutsche, HSBC tussle with Saudi telco on $1.2 bln loan
-sources                 
> POLL-Indonesia c.bank seen holding benchmark rate on Aug 15
 
        
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS  
   S.Korea       China      Hong Kong     
   Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ      
      
   OTHER MARKETS  
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds   
   ADR Report    LME metals   
          
   STOCKS NEWS  
   US  
   Europe  
   Asia    
     
   DIARIES & DATA:   
   U.S. earnings diary       
   European diary       
   Asia Macro          
         
   TOP NEWS  
   Front Page         Asian companies  
   U.S. company News European companies  
   Forex news          Global Economy  
   Tech, Media and Telecoms  
   Financials          General/political  
   A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:   
   (link.reuters.com/xuh87t)     

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.