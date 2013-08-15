Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 15

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0107 GMT --------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.39 -0.52 -8.77 USD/JPY 98.02 -0.11 -0.11 10-YR US TSY YLD 98.23 -0.01 0.08 SPOT GOLD 1342.11 0.56 7.52 US CRUDE 107.13 0.26 0.28 DOW JONES 15337.66 -0.73 -113.35 ASIA ADRS 142.54 -0.34 -0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends down on Fed uncertainty; data boosts Europe SE Asia Stocks-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional gains STOCKS TO WATCH - Builder PT Wika Beton, a unit of state construction firm PT Wijaya Karya, plans to issue a medium-term note up to 300 billion rupiah ($29.15 million) next month to acquire a beton concrete company in Batam, said CEO Entus Asnawi.(Investor Daily) - Automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional will start production of a low-cost car in May 2014 after the construction of its new factory, said President Commissioner Soebronto Laras. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.46 pct > Wall St falls on uncertainty about Fed's bond buying > U.S. bond yields hover near two-year highs > Dollar hemmed in as yield advantage narrows > Gold rises 1 pct on commodities rally; silver up too > Oil reaches 4-mth high as Middle East tensions flare INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesian anti-graft agency arrests head of energy regulator > INTERVIEW-Indonesia says 2014 budget to focus on raising domestic demand ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (link.reuters.com/xuh87t) ($1 = 10,292.5 rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)