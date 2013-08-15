FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 15
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 15, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.

------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0107 GMT ---------------------  
                      INSTRUMENT     LAST      % CHG  NET CHG 
          S&P 500             1685.39   -0.52    -8.77 
          USD/JPY               98.02   -0.11    -0.11 
 10-YR US TSY YLD          98.23   -0.01     0.08 
        SPOT GOLD             1342.11    0.56     7.52 
         US CRUDE              107.13    0.26     0.28 
        DOW JONES            15337.66   -0.73  -113.35 
        ASIA ADRS             142.54   -0.34    -0.49
-------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends down on Fed uncertainty; data 
boosts Europe 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional 
gains 
                               
   STOCKS TO WATCH
   - Builder PT Wika Beton, a unit of state construction firm PT
Wijaya Karya, plans to issue a medium-term note up to
300 billion rupiah ($29.15 million) next month to acquire a
beton concrete company in Batam, said CEO Entus Asnawi.(Investor
Daily)
- Automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional
 will start production of a low-cost car in May 2014
after the construction of its new factory, said President
Commissioner Soebronto Laras. (Investor Daily)

    MARKET NEWS 
 > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.46 pct      
 > Wall St falls on uncertainty about Fed's bond buying  
 > U.S. bond yields hover near two-year highs           
 > Dollar hemmed in as yield advantage narrows         
 > Gold rises 1 pct on commodities rally; silver up too 
 > Oil reaches 4-mth high as Middle East tensions flare  
     
   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Indonesian anti-graft agency arrests head of energy
regulator 
> INTERVIEW-Indonesia says 2014 budget to focus on raising
domestic demand 
        
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS  
   S.Korea       China      Hong Kong     
   Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ      
      
   OTHER MARKETS  
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds   
   ADR Report    LME metals   
          
   STOCKS NEWS  
   US  
   Europe  
   Asia    
     
   DIARIES & DATA:   
   U.S. earnings diary       
   European diary       
   Asia Macro          
         
   TOP NEWS  
   Front Page         Asian companies  
   U.S. company News European companies  
   Forex news          Global Economy  
   Tech, Media and Telecoms  
   Financials          General/political  
   A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:   
   (link.reuters.com/xuh87t)     
($1 = 10,292.5 rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.