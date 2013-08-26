Indonesia -Market factors to watch on Aug 26

JAKARTA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
USD/JPY 98.69 -0.05 -0.05 10-YR US TSY YLD 97.17 0.01 -0.08
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks breathe easier, gold near 3-mth highs
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Indonesia underperforms on week
> Tokyo’s Nikkei share average opens up 0.43 pct
> Wall St ends up a day after Nasdaq outage
> Yields fall on unexpectedly weak housing data
> Dollar steady in Asia, near major support levels
> Gold eases on stimulus fears after early jump
> Oil climbs, gasoline gains on East Coast problems
- Japan’s Aeon Co Ltd, through its Indonesian unit PT AEON Mall Indonesia, plans to invest 80 billion yen ($812.4 million) to develop 20 Japanese-style shopping malls until 2020, said CEO Ryuma Okazaki. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily, Kontan)
- Industrial estate developer PT Jababeka plans to develop a movieland town in Morotai, North Maluku, said Tanto Kurniawan, president commissioner of PT Grahabuana Cikarang, a unit of Jababeka. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Indonesia’s tyre manufacturers association (APBI) sees tyre exports from the country to decline by between $300 million and $400 million this year, due to political turmoil in Egypt, said Chairman Aziz Pane. Indonesia’s tyre represented 30 percent of total domestic market shares in Egypt, Pane said. (Investor Daily)
- Bank Muamalat Indonesia, the second-largest sharia lender in the country, booked a net profit of 372.2 billion rupiah ($34.5 million) in the first half of the year, up 51 percent from 246.05 billion rupiah in the same period last year, said CEO Arviyan Arifin. (Investor Daily)
> Indonesia scraps mineral export quotas to boost revenue
> Indonesia unveils steps to reduce imports, lift investment
> Indonesia finmin sees consumer prices falling in October
> Annual inflation to be above 8.9 pct in Aug - c.bank
> C.bank unveils policies to boost dollar liquidity
($1 = 98.47 yen)
$1 = 10,780 rupiah Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier