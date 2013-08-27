Indonesia -Market factors to watch on Aug 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0104 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1656.78 -0.40 -6.72 USD/JPY 98.12 -0.39 -0.38 10-YR US TSY YLD 97.33 0.02 -0.19 SPOT GOLD 1399.06 -0.38 -5.34 US CRUDE 106.52 0.57 0.60 DOW JONES 14946.46 -0.43 -64.05 ASIA ADRS 139.18 -0.74 -1.03 --------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks unsettled by Syria jitters; oil rises SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near year-low, Thailand at 9-month low MARKET NEWS > Nikkei share average opens down 0.62 pct > Wall St ends lower after Kerry statement on Syria > Bond prices gain on weaker economic data > Dollar stuck in a rut, EM currencies pressured > Gold holds above $1,400, weak U.S. data helps > Brent hits 5-mth high, settles lower on US data STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, Indonesia's biggest noodle maker, booked a net profit of 1.7 trillion rupiah ($64.55 million) in the first half of the year, slightly up from 1.68 trillion rupiah a year earlier on higher sales, the company said. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - State-controlled pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk has secured a loan commitment of 1.3 trillion rupiah ($119.87 million) to finance expansion until 2014, said Corporate Secretary Djoko Rusdianto. (Kontan) - State airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I plans to expand terminal in Sam Ratulangi airport in Manado, North Sulawesi, next year, increasing the capacity up to 3.5 million passengers from 1.4 million passengers, said Herry Bakti Gumay, the air transportation director general at the transportation ministry. (Investor Daily) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > U.S. to sell Apache attack helicopters in $500 mln deal > Lippo hospital unit to cut size in September IPO > Auto sales rise 9.4 pct y/y in July on seasonal factors > Sugar prices under pressure, unlikely to breach 15 cents/pound > Raw sugar imports may double to 5.4 mln T in 2013 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 10,845 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)