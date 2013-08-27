FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia -Market factors to watch on Aug 27
August 27, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia -Market factors to watch on Aug 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market. 

    --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0104 GMT --------------
                      INSTRUMENT     LAST      % CHG  NET CHG 
          S&P 500             1656.78   -0.40    -6.72 
          USD/JPY               98.12   -0.39    -0.38 
 10-YR US TSY YLD          97.33    0.02    -0.19 
        SPOT GOLD             1399.06   -0.38    -5.34 
         US CRUDE              106.52    0.57     0.60 
        DOW JONES            14946.46   -0.43   -64.05 
        ASIA ADRS             139.18   -0.74    -1.03 
    ---------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks unsettled by Syria jitters; oil
rises 
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near year-low, Thailand at 9-month
low 
    
    MARKET NEWS 
    > Nikkei share average opens down 0.62 pct             
    > Wall St ends lower after Kerry statement on Syria    
    > Bond prices gain on weaker economic data             
    > Dollar stuck in a rut, EM currencies pressured     
    > Gold holds above $1,400, weak U.S. data helps      
    > Brent hits 5-mth high, settles lower on US data     
    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, Indonesia's
biggest noodle maker, booked a net profit of 1.7 trillion rupiah
($64.55 million) in the first half of the year, slightly up from
1.68 trillion rupiah a year earlier on higher sales, the company
said. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State-controlled pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk
 has secured a loan commitment of 1.3 trillion rupiah
($119.87 million) to finance expansion until 2014, said
Corporate Secretary Djoko Rusdianto. (Kontan)
    - State airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I plans to expand
terminal in Sam Ratulangi airport in Manado, North Sulawesi,
next year, increasing the capacity up to 3.5 million passengers
from 1.4 million passengers, said Herry Bakti Gumay, the air
transportation director general at the transportation ministry.
(Investor Daily)

    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
    > U.S. to sell Apache attack helicopters in $500 mln deal
      
    > Lippo hospital unit to cut size in September IPO
      
    > Auto sales rise 9.4 pct y/y in July on seasonal factors
      
    > Sugar prices under pressure, unlikely to breach 15
cents/pound
      
    > Raw sugar imports may double to 5.4 mln T in 2013
      
    
    
    ($1 = 10,845 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana in Jakarta;
Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
