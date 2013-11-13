Indonesian stocks continue to slide after cbank rate hike

JAKARTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares continued their slide on Wednesday, a day after the central bank’s surprise rate hike sparked broad selling.

At 0414 GMT, Jakarta’s Composite Index was down 2.1 percent at 4,288.40.

On Tuesday, Indonesia’s central bank raised its benchmark reference rate to 7.50 percent, in a move to help shrink a worryingly large deficit in the current account. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 463 billion rupiah ($40 million), marking a seventh session of selling, Thomson Reuters data showed.

“The impact of rise in BI Rate will hit banking, property and infrastructure stocks due to the implications of slowing growth in investment and credit, GDP growth,” Edwin Sebayang, head of research at Jakarta-based MNC Securities, said in a note on Wednesday.

Property stocks fell more than 2 percent, while banking shares were down 1.8 percent. The blue-chip index slid 1.57 percent.

Shares of real estate developer Lippo Karawaci and state-controlled lenders Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia each dropped more than 3 percent.

The Indonesian rupiah also fell as much as 0.7 percent to 11,670 and hit its weakest in more than four-and-a-half years. Local importers bought the dollar for payments, putting more pressure on the rupiah, traders said.