FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian stocks fall on rupiah, foreign outflow
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesian stocks fall on rupiah, foreign outflow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell 0.6 percent on Thursday as sentiment on rupiah became more bearish on concerns over looming tapering of U.S. Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing programme, coupled with foreign selling in blue chip stocks.

Bearish bets on the Indonesian rupiah rose to the largest level since late August, according to a Reuters poll. The rupiah weakened past 12,000 per dollar on Thursday to hit a near five-year low on increasing dollar demand from local companies.

The blue-chip index slid 0.7 percent, led by banking stocks which were down 1.2 percent.

Shares of state-owned firms Telkom Indonesia and Bank Negara Indonesia had slumped more than 3 percent, with foreigners selling a net 238 million rupiah ($19,900) in both stocks.

$1 = 11,985 rupiah Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.