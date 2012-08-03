FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Macquarie raises ACE Hardware target price
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 3, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Macquarie raises ACE Hardware target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Macquarie Equities Research raised its target price on PT ACE Hardware Indonesia Tbk to 8,000 rupiah from 6,000 rupiah, backed by a higher medium-term earnings track and improving valuation.

“ACES continues to deliver outstanding growth and operational performance, and we believe the stock remains inexpensive ... vs its potential. ACES remains one of our highest conviction small cap Indonesian consumer picks,” Macquarie analyst Lyall Taylor in a note on Friday.

Shares of the commercial and industrial supplies company have gained 45 percent this year until Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data, while revenue and operating margins continued to grow.

The brokerage kept its ‘outperform’ rating on shares of the company, which is also a retailer of household appliances.

At 1222am (0522 GMT) company’s stock was down 2.5 percent at 5,800 rupiah while the broader index was down 0.48 percent.

1223 (0523 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.