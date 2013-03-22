STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-CLSA cuts Adaro Energy target price

CLSA Asia Pacific Markets cut its target price on coal miner PT Adaro Energy to 1,100 rupiah from 1,350 rupiah while keeping its ‘sell’ recommendation, citing the company’s ballooning operating expense and lower earnings forecast.

“A bigger problem that will not be easy to reset is the increase in recurring operating expense by 20 percent,” CLSA analysts Abdullah Hashim and Hendy Soegiarto said in a note on Friday.

Adaro’s production growth was disappointing compared with the other major Indonesian coal producers the analysts said, adding they were downgrading their earnings forecast for the company on the back of higher operating expenses going forward.

CLSA saw an additional concern in the reduction of subsidiary Bhakti Energi Persada’s (BEP) carrying value by 146 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2012. Adaro acquired BEP in a related party transaction in May 2012.

Shares of the coal miner were down 5.19 percent at 1,280 rupiah, while the broader index dropped 1.3 percent.

1158 (0458 GMT)

PT Multipolar Tbk, Indonesian investment holding company, jumped as much as 9 percent on Friday, following a stake sale in its retail division PT Matahari Department Store Tbk.

CVC Capital Partners and Multipolar raised about $1.3 billion by selling shares of Matahari Department Store, sources said on Friday, capitalising on investor demand for Indonesian consumer stocks to profit from one of their key investments in Southeast Asia.

Trading of Matahari shares in Jakarta stock exchange was halted on Friday on the company’s request, to help stabilise share price in the aftermath of the stake sale, Indonesia stock exchange said in a statement.

Multipolar, controlled by Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group and Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings, owns 8 percent of Matahari’s total shares.

Multipolar shares were up 2.99 percent at 690 rupiah and were the most traded by volume. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.03 percent.

1445 (0745 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob)