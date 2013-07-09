STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trimegah cuts Adaro target price

Trimegah Securities slashed its target price on shares of coal miner Adaro Energy Tbk to 1,000 rupiah from 1,720 on expectations of lower earnings and weak coal prices.

“We believe the street is currently pricing in the worst coal price scenario for ADRO. Our sensitivity test revealed that ADRO’s earnings will deteriorate approximately by 10 percent for every $5/ton decrease in coal price,” Trimegah analyst Frederick Daniel Tanggela said in a note on Tuesday.

“However, we have applied a conservative coal prices assumption of $80/ton for 2013, $85/ton for 2014 and $90/ton for 2015.”

The research house maintained its “buy” rating on the stock, saying improvement in global and natural gas prices in the U.S. would create more coal demand in Indonesia and is expected to push up coal prices. Indonesia is an exporter of oil and gas.

Adaro’s shares were down 2.63 percent at 740 rupiah, while the broader index slid 0.5 percent.

Bank Mitraniaga and transportation company Cipaganti Citra Graha made their trading debut on the Indonesian bourse on Tuesday, making a total of 5 companies that got listed this week.

Mitraniaga shares jumped 69.4 percent to 305 rupiah while Cipaganti shares fell 15.8 percent to 160 rupiah. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.25 percent.

Bank Mitraniaga’s initial public offering of 445 million shares raised 80.1 billion rupiah ($8.05 million). The shares were priced at 180 rupiah each. AAA Sekuritas was the underwriter for the IPO.

Cipaganti Citra Graha’s IPO raised 68.6 billion rupiah from 361 million shares or 10 percent of its enlarged capital. The shares were priced at 190 rupiah each. Mandiri Sekuritas and Kim Eng Securities were the underwriters for the IPO.

Twenty three companies have listed on the Indonesian stock exchange so far this year, despite lowered capital raised due to global market volatility and pricey valuations. ($1 = 9,955 rupiah)