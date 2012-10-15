FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Car rental firm Adi Sarana eyes Nov IPO
October 15, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Car rental firm Adi Sarana eyes Nov IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PT Adi Sarana Armada, an Indonesian car rental provider, plans to raise up to 816 billion rupiah ($85.20 million) through an initial public offering in November after it fixed its price range for the offer on Monday.

The company is one of the two car rental firms aiming to list this year as demand for transportation from corporations is increasing in recent years.

Indonesian companies have been struggling to raise fresh capital from the equity market this year as investors look for big discounts due to global uncertainty amid the euro zone crisis.

Adi Sarana, controlled by Indonesian billionaire Teddy P Rachmat, is selling 1.36 billion new shares, or 40 percent of its enlarged capital, in a price band of 360-600 rupiah per share.

Bahana Securities and Buana Capital are underwriters for the IPO.

Adi Sarana, set up in 2003, manages more than 10,000 cars and 2,400 drivers with more than 500 corporate clients across the country, according to the company’s website.

1406 LOCAL TIME (0706 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan; andjarsari.paramidtha@Thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 9,577.5 rupiah)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
