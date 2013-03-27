FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-CLSA cuts AKR Corporindo to 'outperform'
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 27, 2013 / 7:54 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-CLSA cuts AKR Corporindo to 'outperform'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CLSA Asia Pacific Markets slashed its recommendation on PT AKR Corporindo to ‘outperform’ from ‘buy’, saying the petrol logistics company’s weaker fuel volumes led to soft 2012 results.

“AKR’s FY12 results were softer than our expectations on lower fuel volume (5 percent year-on-year growth)... This leads to 18 percent and 9 percent earnings per share downgrades over the next 2 years,” CLSA analyst Jayden Vantarakis said in a note on Wednesday.

However, the research house raised its target price on AKR Corp to 5,800 rupiah from 5,000 and said the company’s integrated industrial estate and port project near Surabaya in East Java had lots of potential given Indonesia’s lack of infrastructure.

“We have been bullish on AKR during the past year with the stock returning 39 percent since our upgrade... The next catalysts are more information on the integrated port project as the master plan is complete, and the completion of 18 fuel stations.”

The stock was up 1.94 percent at 5,250 rupiah, while the broader index gained 1.66 percent.

1421 (0721 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.