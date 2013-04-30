FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Antam cuts 2013 nickel ore production target
April 30, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Antam cuts 2013 nickel ore production target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s second-biggest nickel producer PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) cut its 2013 production target for nickel ore, and said it planned to raise 1 trillion rupiah ($103 million) through a corporate bond issue this year to finance expansion.

The miner now expects to produce 13 million tonnes of nickel ore in 2013, down from its prior forecast of 18.8 million tonnes.

PT Deutsche Securities Indonesia, PT Mandiri Sekuritas and PT Standard Chartered Securities Indonesia will act as the underwriters.

“We are studying two projects in Papua for nickel and gold mines,” Antam’s Chief Executive Tato Miraza told reporters on Tuesday.

Antam’s shares were unchanged at 1,370 rupiah while the Jakarta stock exchange index was up 0.04 percent.

1432 (0732 GMT) ($1 = 9,720.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Anand Basu)

