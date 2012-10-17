STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bahana, BNI Securities see recovery in auto sales

Jakarta-based Bahana Securities sees a strong recovery in Indonesia’s auto sector with the country’s largest car-maker, PT Astra International Tbk, maintaining its dominance in September.

With the help of tax incentives, the low cost green car (LCGC) segment will be the next growth catalyst for Indonesia’s car sales ahead, Bahana said in a note on Wednesday.

“New annual record of 1.05 million units this year, on resilient auto demand coupled with the introduction of LCGC in 2013, has us maintaining our neutral rating on the sector,” said analyst Leonardo Gavaza in the note.

The brokerage maintained its ‘buy’ rating on Astra International, saying it expected strong Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia sales ahead.

State-owned BNI Securities raised its target price on Astra International to 8,150 rupiah from 7,950 rupiah and kept its ‘buy’ rating, citing rising car sales and year-on-year growth in September.

“We remain positive on potential growth in the Indonesian automotive sector and consistent with our ‘overweight’ recommendation,” BNI analyst Akhmad Nurcahyadi said in a note.

Astra shares were at 8,050 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.05 percent.

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Rising smartphone sales to boost telcos' revenues - Deutsche Bank

Rising smartphone sales in Indonesia, driven by an expanding middle class, will help drive data traffic and boost the revenue of telecom companies, Deutsche Bank Markets Research said.

The research house said it expects smartphone and tablet sales to continue to rise, noting that the current share of high-end gadgets is now close to 30 percent, an increase from less than 20 percent in 2011.

The share of smartphones and tablets in the market could continue to rise to 30 percent in 2013 and 60 percent in 2015, Deutsche Bank said in a note on Wednesday.

The rising smartphone sales will benefit operators and tower companies by increasing data traffic on more cost-efficient 3G networks, analysts Raymond Kosasih and Nicholas Nugroho said.

The research firm said PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia is its top pick in the sector, citing rising dividend outlook and hopes of strong results for Telkomsel, its mobile unit. “..The improving competitive landscape should help further drive Telkomsel’s overall results, where we estimate a new top-line record in the upcoming quarterly results. Also, we believe the company’s rising dividend outlook should be seen as a key catalyst for the stock.”

Shares of the state-controlled telecommunication firm were down 0.51 percent at 9,800 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.15 percent.

1212 (0512 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob)