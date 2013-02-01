STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-XL Axiata gains on earnings

Shares in Indonesian telecom provider PT XL Axiata rose 6 percent on Friday after the company announced its full-year 2012 results.

Indonesia’s third largest telecommunication firm said revenue grew 15 percent to 21.3 trillion rupiah ($2.19 billion). Net profit was at 2.8 trillion rupiah.

“The strong data traction reflects the huge opportunity in data and XL is well positioned to capture future growth. Data is the fastest growing segment with an increased contribution from 15 percent in 2011 to 20 percent in 2012 and usage more than doubled,” the Indonesian unit of Malaysia’s Axiata Group Berhad said.

XL Axiata shares closed at 5,300 rupiah on Friday, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.63 percent at 4481.63.

1619 (0819 GMT)

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob) **************************************************************** 15:01 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Banking stocks rally, led by Bank Negara Indonesia The Jakarta finance index rose 2.69 percent on Friday, leading the broader Jakarta Composite Index which was up 1.2 percent.

Shares in Indonesia’s largest bank PT Bank Negara Indonesia soared as much as 10.19 percent to 4,325 rupiah, followed by state-owned peers Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia which jumped as much as 4.94 percent and 2.52 percent respectively.

“As of November 2012, Bank Negara Indonesia’s earnings only reached 6.5 trillion rupiah, while annualised earning could reach around 7.1 trillion or 6 percent above consensus’ full-year 2012 estimate of 6.7 trillion,” said Robby Hafil, a Jakarta-based banking analyst at Trimegah Securities.

On valuation, the bank is traded at 1.9x profit to book value (PBV), cheaper compared to other big banks which average at 3x PBV. Furthermore, BBNI’s stock performance has underperformed compared to the Jakarta financial index, he said.

A day before, Bank Rakyat Indonesia announced its full-year 2012 earnings after Moody’s Investors Service said that Indonesian banking system outlook will remain stable for the next 12-18 months, based on a conducive operating environment which is supportive for asset quality and profits.

1436 (0736 GMT)