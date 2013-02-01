STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Banking stocks rally, led by Bank Negara Indonesia

The Jakarta finance index rose 2.69 percent on Friday, leading the broader Jakarta Composite Index which was up 1.2 percent.

Shares in Indonesia’s largest bank PT Bank Negara Indonesia soared as much as 10.19 percent to 4,325 rupiah, followed by state-owned peers Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia which jumped as much as 4.94 percent and 2.52 percent respectively.

“As of November 2012, Bank Negara Indonesia’s earnings only reached 6.5 trillion rupiah, while annualised earning could reach around 7.1 trillion or 6 percent above consensus’ full-year 2012 estimate of 6.7 trillion,” said Robby Hafil, a Jakarta-based banking analyst at Trimegah Securities.

On valuation, the bank is traded at 1.9x profit to book value (PBV), cheaper compared to other big banks which average at 3x PBV. Furthermore, BBNI’s stock performance has underperformed compared to the Jakarta financial index, he said.

A day before, Bank Rakyat Indonesia announced its full-year 2012 earnings after Moody’s Investors Service said that Indonesian banking system outlook will remain stable for the next 12-18 months, based on a conducive operating environment which is supportive for asset quality and profits.

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by G.Ram Mohan) **************************************************************** 11:18 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bank Rakyat Indonesia rises on earnings result Shares in the world's biggest microlender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 1.89 percent on Friday, a day after the company announced its full-year 2012 results.

Indonesia’s second-largest lender by assets said net profit was 18.52 trillion rupiah ($1.90 billion), up 22.8 percent from 15.08 trillion rupiah in the previous year. Loan growth was 22.8 percent, up 14.8 percent, and on par with the industry average of above 20 percent.

“BRI’s share price is up strongly during the first month of the year on the back of widely anticipated recovery in 4Q12 loan growth. However given the growth was in lower yielding segments, we see little cause for elation...we see better risk-return in Bank Central Asia or Bank Mandiri which have rising NIMs and stable/rising ROEs,” CLSA analyst Jayden Vantarakis said in a note on Friday.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia’s shares were traded at 8,100 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 1.2 percent.

