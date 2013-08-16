STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bank stocks fall on new LDR ratios ruling

The Indonesian banking index fell as much as 2.51 percent to 583.129, a day after the Indonesian central bank cut the ceiling on the loan-to-deposit ratios (LDR) of commercial banks to 92 percent and said it plans to increase the secondary minimum reserve requirement for rupiah deposits to 4 percent.

Bank of Indonesia also held its benchmark policy rate at 6.5 percent and overnight deposit facility rate (FASBI) at 4.75 percent on Thursday, while it took steps to contain loan expansion to battle inflation without taking any more steam out of slowing economic growth..

The central bank’s measures to trim loan growth could lead to a slowdown in banks’ earnings.

“Lowering loan-to-deposit ratio could mean slower loan growth and slower earnings growth. Raising secondary minimum reserve requirement rate could lower banks’ asset yield and interest income, in a way could push bank to lower its LDR,” said Robby Hafil, banking analyst at Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities.

“Eight banks under our coverage booked 17.5 percent year-on-year earnings growth in first half 2013, supported by 19.4 percent net interest income growth. However, second half performance could be different due to higher cost of fund, lower loan growth and lending rate repricing lag.”

State-backed lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 4.22 percent to 7,950 rupiah, traded as the highest shares turnover of the day. Shares in government-owned peers Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Mandiri slid 2.3 percent each to 4,200 and 8,400 rupiah, respectively. The broader index was down 1.54 percent.

1145 (0445 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Supriya Kurane)