STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bank Mandiri rises on strong Q3 results
October 30, 2012 / 8:14 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bank Mandiri rises on strong Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in PT Bank Mandiri jumped as much as 2.44 percent on Tuesday after Indonesia’s biggest lender reported strong quarterly results on Monday.

The bank’s third quarter net profit rose 26 percent to 4 trillion rupiah compared with 3.17 trillion in the same period a year earlier.

The stock was up 1.83 percent at 8,350 rupiah, with about 23.5 million shares changing hands, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.11 percent.

1445 (0745 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)

