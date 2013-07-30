STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trimegah cuts Bank Mandiri target price

Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities reduced its target price on state-backed lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk to 10,500 rupiah per share from 11,000 on lower loan growth expectations, while it kept its “buy” rating on the stock.

“The management has lowered its loan growth target from 20-22 percent year-on-year to 19-20 percent to account the recent fuel hike and rising inflation expectation,” Trimegah analyst Robby Hafil wrote in a note on Tuesday.

“Consequently, we downgrade our earnings estimate by 7-7.2 percent in full-year 2013-2014.”

Bank Mandiri said on Monday its first-half net profit hit 8.3 trillion rupiah ($807.98 million), up 17 percent from the previous year.

The lender’s shares were unchanged at 8,700 rupiah, while the broader index rose 1.08 percent.

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Unilever rises on first-half earnings

Shares in PT Unilever Indonesia rose as much as 4.4 percent after the consumer goods company announced its first-half results.

Net profit rose 21.2 percent to 2.8 trillion rupiah ($272.57 million) year-on-year, Unilever said in a statement published in a local newspaper on Tuesday.

Indonesian consumer stocks jumped 2.4 percent, the highest sector mover of the day, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index rose 1.25 percent.

