STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Mandiri Sekuritas cuts Bank Tabungan Pensiunan target price

Mandiri Sekuritas cut its rating on lender PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional to 5,500 rupiah per share from 5,600 rupiah on lower earnings estimates.

“We lowered our earnings forecasts by 7 percent for 2013 and 5 percent for 2014 due to the expected slower loan growth post the fuel price increase and higher corporate income tax rate of 25 percent,” Mandiri Sekuritas analyst Tjandra Lienandjaja wrote in a note on Friday.

The research house kept its “buy” recommendation, saying even though its share price has declined 20 percent from the peak, new majority shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is not likely to change the business model or the management and will concentrate on the high-margin microlending and pension businesses.

“BTPN share price has underperformed the JCI by 30 percent this year after outperforming the market by 39 percent in 2012,” it said. Mandiri said it believed investors took profits as they expected no tender offers post the acquisition.

Shares of BTPN rose 0.52 percent to 4,800 rupiah. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.55 percent.

1024 (0324 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)