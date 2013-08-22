FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Citi sees defensive, selective buying in second half
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2013 / 4:42 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Citi sees defensive, selective buying in second half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Citi Research said it has turned more defensive in its stock selection as weak first-half results, the absence of rate hikes, lower forex reserves and a widening current-account deficit (CAD) have together weakened the rupiah.

“Outflows from equity and bond markets have respectively hit $3 billion and $2 billion in the past 3 months. Although pressures could persist in the short term, we remain positive in the medium term with the CAD to improve in the third quarter,” Ferry Wong, Citi’s Jakarta-based head of research said in a note on Thursday.

The research house also said that interest rate-sensitive sectors such as property, construction, and autos will be under pressure until inflation and interest rates peak. It prefers stocks in defensive sectors such as media, banks, cement and selected consumer companies.

“Bank, media and cement posted more than 15 percent net income growth. Operating and net profits of our Indonesia universe grew merely up 3 percent year-on-year,” he said.

Citi’s top picks included state lenders Bank Mandiri and Bank Negara Indonesia, TV operators Surya Citra Media and Media Citra Nusantara and cement maker Semen Indonesia.

The Indonesian banking index was down 3.14 percent, while the broader index was down 2.38 percent.

1121 (0421 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.