STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Electricity consumption may attract coal producers to power generation-S&P
December 4, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Electricity consumption may attract coal producers to power generation-S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian coal producers are expected to increase their investments in domestic power generation capacity over the next three years, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report on Tuesday.

“The high growth potential for electricity consumption in Indonesia over the next decade and the relatively stable cash flows from power operations make integration into power generation an attractive option for domestic coal producers,” Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Xavier Jean said.

Standard & Poor’s warned that the coal producers’ strategy to integrate into power generation is not without risks.

However, robust power purchase agreements between independent power producers and state-owned utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara could attract coal producers to take proactive role in developing Indonesia’s electricity capacity, Standard & Poor’s said.

The Indonesian index was down 0.72 percent at 4271.65.

1220 (0520 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)

