STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Electricity consumption may attract coal producers to power generation-S&P

Indonesian coal producers are expected to increase their investments in domestic power generation capacity over the next three years, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report on Tuesday.

“The high growth potential for electricity consumption in Indonesia over the next decade and the relatively stable cash flows from power operations make integration into power generation an attractive option for domestic coal producers,” Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Xavier Jean said.

Standard & Poor’s warned that the coal producers’ strategy to integrate into power generation is not without risks.

However, robust power purchase agreements between independent power producers and state-owned utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara could attract coal producers to take proactive role in developing Indonesia’s electricity capacity, Standard & Poor’s said.

