REFILE-STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bank Danamon falls as DBS may review deal
June 12, 2013 / 4:57 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bank Danamon falls as DBS may review deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word “review” in headline) Shares of PT Bank Danamon dropped as much as 2.65 percent on Wednesday after DBS Group Holdings Ltd said it may review its plan to buy a stake in Danamon if the Singapore lender is allowed to buy only a 40 percent share.

“At 40 percent, the economics will be challenging as it will not allow us to integrate with our existing business in Indonesia,” DBS Chairman Peter Seah told Singapore’s Business Times newspaper.

Shares of Bank Danamon fell 1.77 percent to 5,550 rupiah. They earlier touched a low of 5,500 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.42 percent.

1125 (0425 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)

