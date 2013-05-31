STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Exchange halts trading in Danayasa Arthatama

Indonesian Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of property developer PT Danayasa Arthatama Tbk as its shares have surged 169.44 percent since May 21, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.

Shares in Danayasa closed at 2,425 rupiah on Thursday, while they closed at 900 rupiah on May 21 and 830 rupiah on June 7, 2012.

Under current rules, the exchange gives “unusual market activity” remarks for volatile stocks and requests information from the company to allow the stock to continue trading.

It suspends trading if a company’s shares rise 30 percent within a five-day period.

Danayasa, controlled by business tycoon Tommy Winata, plans to sell a land in central business district in Jakarta for $184 million, company said in a statement to exchange on May 29.

The property developer is a subsidiary of hotel operator Jakarta International Hotel & Development Tbk (JIHD). Shares of JIHD rose 3.96 percent to 2,625 rupiah. Jakarta’s Composite Index fell 0.5 percent.

1405 (0705 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

*************************************************************** 10:50 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Mandiri Sekuritas cuts Bank Tabungan Pensiunan target price Mandiri Sekuritas cut its rating on lender PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional to 5,500 rupiah per share from 5,600 rupiah on lower earnings estimates.

“We lowered our earnings forecasts by 7 percent for 2013 and 5 percent for 2014 due to the expected slower loan growth post the fuel price increase and higher corporate income tax rate of 25 percent,” Mandiri Sekuritas analyst Tjandra Lienandjaja wrote in a note on Friday.

The research house kept its “buy” recommendation, saying even though its share price has declined 20 percent from the peak, new majority shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is not likely to change the business model or the management and will concentrate on the high-margin microlending and pension businesses.

“BTPN share price has underperformed the JCI by 30 percent this year after outperforming the market by 39 percent in 2012,” it said. Mandiri said it believed investors took profits as they expected no tender offers post the acquisition.

Shares of BTPN rose 0.52 percent to 4,800 rupiah. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.55 percent.

1024 (0324 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)